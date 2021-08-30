Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar was nursing losses
on Monday and kept near multi-week lows after Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate
hikes, while a storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico
lifted oil-exposed currencies.
The greenback had dropped broadly on Friday, falling to a
two-week low on the euro, after Powell managed to flag an exit
from emergency monetary policy settings that did not spook
markets or suggest a rush to raise interest rates.

“It could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset
purchases this year,” Powell said in a speech, with employment
the determining factor. But that wouldn’t directly signal higher
rates, he said, as hiking would need the economy to pass “a
different and substantially more stringent test.”
Traders latched on to the wiggle-room in the rates outlook
and sold dollars, while Treasury yields fell, with the dollar
index ending Friday with a 0.4% loss and picking up on
Monday more or less where it left off, at 92.670.
The euro rose 0.4% to just above $1.1800 and it
held there on Monday, while the yen crept through its
20-day moving average and steadied at 109.78 per dollar.
“Powell was vague on the timing of tapering, and his

reiteration that it is separate from a decision to raise rates
was read to imply that there’d be a gap,” ANZ analysts said in a
note.
“That has, in turn, seen the market take a Goldilocks view
of the Fed – stimulus will be reduced, but not so quickly as to
snuff out the recovery.”
The Australian and New Zealand dollars also hung on to
sizeable Friday gains, with the kiwi punching through its 50-day
moving average and both logging weekly rises of more than 2%,
their largest on the dollar in about 10 months.
The Aussie last bought $0.7313 and the kiwi
$0.7007, although both remain a fair way below chart
resistance levels around $0.7426 and $0.7100 respectively.
Sterling rose 0.4% on Friday and held at $1.3764 on
Monday.
Elsewhere the oil-exposed Norwegian crown tracked oil

prices higher to reach a seven-week high of 8.6971 per dollar as
Hurricane Ida shut production wells as it pounded Louisiana. The
Canadian dollar held Friday gains.
Focus now turns to U.S. labor data due out on Friday for
the next clue on the timing of asset purchase tapering and to
efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Zealand where
an outbreak delayed an expected interest rate hike.
New Zealand reported 83 new local cases on Sunday and
flagged possible tightening of restrictions, though expectations
of an October hike firmed to about 80%.
“Together with COVID trends, Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls
will make or break the case for announcing tapering at the
(Fed’s) September meeting,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia

analyst Kim Mundy.
“We consider another 800,000 jobs should be enough to
announce tapering. We expect the dollar to regain some lost
ground this week while market participants are still worried
COVID will slow the world economy.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0056 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1803 $1.1798 +0.05% -3.39% +1.1806 +1.1794
Dollar/Yen 109.7300 109.8300 -0.10% +6.23% +109.8700 +109.7200
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9108 0.9110 -0.04% +2.93% +0.9116 +0.9106
Sterling/Dollar 1.3763 1.3761 +0.03% +0.75% +1.3764 +1.3755
Dollar/Canadian 1.2619 1.2611 +0.08% -0.89% +1.2621 +1.2610
Aussie/Dollar 0.7312 0.7310 +0.03% -4.95% +0.7317 +0.7305
NZ 0.7005 0.7008 -0.01% -2.42% +0.7014 +0.7001
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
