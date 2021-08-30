Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

SINGAPORE — The dollar was nursing losses

on Monday and kept near multi-week lows after Federal Reserve

Chair Jerome Powell laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate

hikes, while a storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico

lifted oil-exposed currencies.

The greenback had dropped broadly on Friday, falling to a

two-week low on the euro, after Powell managed to flag an exit

from emergency monetary policy settings that did not spook

markets or suggest a rush to raise interest rates.

“It could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset

purchases this year,” Powell said in a speech, with employment

the determining factor. But that wouldn’t directly signal higher

rates, he said, as hiking would need the economy to pass “a

different and substantially more stringent test.”

Traders latched on to the wiggle-room in the rates outlook

and sold dollars, while Treasury yields fell, with the dollar

index ending Friday with a 0.4% loss and picking up on

Monday more or less where it left off, at 92.670.

The euro rose 0.4% to just above $1.1800 and it

held there on Monday, while the yen crept through its

20-day moving average and steadied at 109.78 per dollar.

“Powell was vague on the timing of tapering, and his

reiteration that it is separate from a decision to raise rates

was read to imply that there’d be a gap,” ANZ analysts said in a

note.

“That has, in turn, seen the market take a Goldilocks view

of the Fed – stimulus will be reduced, but not so quickly as to

snuff out the recovery.”

The Australian and New Zealand dollars also hung on to

sizeable Friday gains, with the kiwi punching through its 50-day

moving average and both logging weekly rises of more than 2%,

their largest on the dollar in about 10 months.

The Aussie last bought $0.7313 and the kiwi

$0.7007, although both remain a fair way below chart

resistance levels around $0.7426 and $0.7100 respectively.

Sterling rose 0.4% on Friday and held at $1.3764 on

Monday.

Elsewhere the oil-exposed Norwegian crown tracked oil

prices higher to reach a seven-week high of 8.6971 per dollar as

Hurricane Ida shut production wells as it pounded Louisiana. The

Canadian dollar held Friday gains.

Focus now turns to U.S. labor data due out on Friday for

the next clue on the timing of asset purchase tapering and to

efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Zealand where

an outbreak delayed an expected interest rate hike.

New Zealand reported 83 new local cases on Sunday and

flagged possible tightening of restrictions, though expectations

of an October hike firmed to about 80%.

“Together with COVID trends, Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls

will make or break the case for announcing tapering at the

(Fed’s) September meeting,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia

analyst Kim Mundy.

“We consider another 800,000 jobs should be enough to

announce tapering. We expect the dollar to regain some lost

ground this week while market participants are still worried

COVID will slow the world economy.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0056 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1803 $1.1798 +0.05% -3.39% +1.1806 +1.1794

Dollar/Yen 109.7300 109.8300 -0.10% +6.23% +109.8700 +109.7200

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9108 0.9110 -0.04% +2.93% +0.9116 +0.9106

Sterling/Dollar 1.3763 1.3761 +0.03% +0.75% +1.3764 +1.3755

Dollar/Canadian 1.2619 1.2611 +0.08% -0.89% +1.2621 +1.2610

Aussie/Dollar 0.7312 0.7310 +0.03% -4.95% +0.7317 +0.7305

NZ 0.7005 0.7008 -0.01% -2.42% +0.7014 +0.7001

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR