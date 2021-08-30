Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

markets or suggest a rush to raise interest rates.

from emergency monetary policy settings that did not spook

two-week low on the euro, after Powell managed to flag an exit

The greenback had dropped broadly on Friday, falling to a

hikes, while a storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico

Chair Jerome Powell laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate

on Monday and kept near multi-week lows after Federal Reserve

SINGAPORE — The dollar was nursing losses

“It could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset

purchases this year,” Powell said in a speech, with employment

the determining factor. But that wouldn’t directly signal higher

rates, he said, as hiking would need the economy to pass “a

different and substantially more stringent test.”

Traders latched on to the wiggle-room in the rates outlook

and sold dollars, while Treasury yields fell, with the dollar

index ending Friday with a 0.4% loss and picking up on

Monday more or less where it left off, at 92.670.

The euro rose 0.4% to just above $1.1800 and it

held there on Monday, while the yen crept through its

20-day moving average and steadied at 109.78 per dollar.

“Powell was vague on the timing of tapering, and his