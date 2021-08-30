Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar loitered around
multi-week lows on Monday in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate
hikes, as traders’ focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on
Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.
A storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico also lent
support to crude prices and to oil-exposed currencies, helping
the Norwegian crown drift to a seven-week peak.
The euro touched its highest since early August
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
during Asia trade, at $1.1810, and the yen rose to its
strongest since last Wednesday at 109.70 per dollar.
A holiday in Britain on Monday was expected to limit further
moves in the London session.
The greenback has fallen since Powell said on Friday that
tapering could begin this year but that it wouldn’t directly
signal higher rates, as hiking would need the economy to pass a
substantially more stringent test.
“Powell was vague on the timing of tapering, and his
reiteration that it is separate from a decision to raise rates
was read to imply that there’d be a gap,” ANZ analysts said in a
note.
“That has, in turn, seen the market take a Goldilocks view
of the Fed – stimulus will be reduced, but not so quickly as to
snuff out the recovery.”
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
The dollar index dropped about 0.4% following his
comments and was little changed on Monday at a two-week low of
92.595. The Australian dollar edged lower to $0.7304
and the kiwi dipped marginally to $0.7005.
For the month the dollar index has gained about 0.6%, while
the kiwi and Norwegian crown have led G10 moves against the
dollar, rising 0.5% and 1.4%, respectively, as New Zealand and
Norway are likely to begin rate hikes within weeks.
Norges Bank plans a September hike while swaps markets are
pricing an 80% chance that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand moves
in October, after a COVID outbreak put an August hike on hold.
New Zealand on Monday extended a lockdown of its largest
city, Auckland, by two weeks.
Purchasers’ Managing Index figures in China and the United
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
States through the week, as well as European inflation data,
will update the picture of the global economy as it faces
headwinds from steadily climbing virus cases. However, U.S.
labor data, due on Friday, will be the week’s main focus.
“Together with COVID trends, Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls
will make or break the case for announcing tapering at the
(Fed’s) September meeting,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia
analyst Kim Mundy.
“We consider another 800,000 jobs should be enough to
announce tapering. We expect the dollar to regain some lost
ground this week while market participants are still worried
COVID will slow the world economy.”
The median forecast of 40 analysts polled by Reuters is for
an increase of 728,000 jobs created in August,
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
though as with previous months’ the range of predictions is
large and stretches from 375,000 to a million.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0501 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1804 $1.1798 +0.05% -3.39% +1.1810 +1.1794
Dollar/Yen 109.7450 109.8300 -0.05% +6.27% +109.8700 +109.7200
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9110 0.9110 +0.00% +2.97% +0.9116 +0.9103
Sterling/Dollar 1.3769 1.3761 +0.06% +0.78% +1.3774 +1.3755
Dollar/Canadian 1.2625 1.2611 +0.10% -0.87% +1.2630 +1.2610
Aussie/Dollar 0.7304 0.7310 -0.07% -5.04% +0.7318 +0.7297
NZ 0.6999 0.7008 -0.11% -2.52% +0.7014 +0.6994
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
Sam Holmes)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.