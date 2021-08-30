Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

SINGAPORE — The dollar loitered around

multi-week lows on Monday in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair

Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate

hikes, as traders’ focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on

Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.

A storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico also lent

support to crude prices and to oil-exposed currencies, helping

the Norwegian crown drift to a seven-week peak.

The euro touched its highest since early August

during Asia trade, at $1.1810, and the yen rose to its

strongest since last Wednesday at 109.70 per dollar.

A holiday in Britain on Monday was expected to limit further

moves in the London session.

The greenback has fallen since Powell said on Friday that

tapering could begin this year but that it wouldn’t directly

signal higher rates, as hiking would need the economy to pass a

substantially more stringent test.

“Powell was vague on the timing of tapering, and his

reiteration that it is separate from a decision to raise rates

was read to imply that there’d be a gap,” ANZ analysts said in a

note.

“That has, in turn, seen the market take a Goldilocks view

of the Fed – stimulus will be reduced, but not so quickly as to

snuff out the recovery.”

The dollar index dropped about 0.4% following his

comments and was little changed on Monday at a two-week low of

92.595. The Australian dollar edged lower to $0.7304

and the kiwi dipped marginally to $0.7005.

For the month the dollar index has gained about 0.6%, while

the kiwi and Norwegian crown have led G10 moves against the

dollar, rising 0.5% and 1.4%, respectively, as New Zealand and

Norway are likely to begin rate hikes within weeks.

Norges Bank plans a September hike while swaps markets are

pricing an 80% chance that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand moves

in October, after a COVID outbreak put an August hike on hold.

New Zealand on Monday extended a lockdown of its largest

city, Auckland, by two weeks.

Purchasers’ Managing Index figures in China and the United

States through the week, as well as European inflation data,

will update the picture of the global economy as it faces

headwinds from steadily climbing virus cases. However, U.S.

labor data, due on Friday, will be the week’s main focus.

“Together with COVID trends, Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls

will make or break the case for announcing tapering at the

(Fed’s) September meeting,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia

analyst Kim Mundy.

“We consider another 800,000 jobs should be enough to

announce tapering. We expect the dollar to regain some lost

ground this week while market participants are still worried

COVID will slow the world economy.”

The median forecast of 40 analysts polled by Reuters is for

an increase of 728,000 jobs created in August,

though as with previous months’ the range of predictions is

large and stretches from 375,000 to a million.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0501 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1804 $1.1798 +0.05% -3.39% +1.1810 +1.1794

Dollar/Yen 109.7450 109.8300 -0.05% +6.27% +109.8700 +109.7200

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9110 0.9110 +0.00% +2.97% +0.9116 +0.9103

Sterling/Dollar 1.3769 1.3761 +0.06% +0.78% +1.3774 +1.3755

Dollar/Canadian 1.2625 1.2611 +0.10% -0.87% +1.2630 +1.2610

Aussie/Dollar 0.7304 0.7310 -0.07% -5.04% +0.7318 +0.7297

NZ 0.6999 0.7008 -0.11% -2.52% +0.7014 +0.6994

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing and

Sam Holmes)

