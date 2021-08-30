Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

The euro touched its highest since early August

the Norwegian crown drift to a seven-week peak.

support to crude prices and to oil-exposed currencies, helping

A storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico also lent

Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.

hikes, as traders’ focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on

Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate

multi-week lows on Monday in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair

SINGAPORE — The dollar loitered around

during Asia trade, at $1.1810, and the yen rose to its

strongest since last Wednesday at 109.70 per dollar.

A holiday in Britain on Monday was expected to limit further

moves in the London session.

The greenback has fallen since Powell said on Friday that

tapering could begin this year but that it wouldn’t directly

signal higher rates, as hiking would need the economy to pass a

substantially more stringent test.

“Powell was vague on the timing of tapering, and his

reiteration that it is separate from a decision to raise rates

was read to imply that there’d be a gap,” ANZ analysts said in a

note.

“That has, in turn, seen the market take a Goldilocks view

of the Fed – stimulus will be reduced, but not so quickly as to

snuff out the recovery.”