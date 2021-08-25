Dollar perks up to trade above one-week low on Delta variant fears

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — The safe-haven dollar gained on Wednesday to trade above a one-week low versus major peers amid concerns that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could derail a global economic recovery. Risk appetite in global markets has improved since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday that the United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year.

Article content The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six rivals, edged up 0.07% to 92.981, after dipping to 92.804 the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17. The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with the dollar index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday, on fears over Delta’s economic impact and as the Federal Reserve signaled a tapering of stimulus was likely this year. However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations have diminished that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline for tapering when he speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. “We’ve had a bit of a growth scare, style and sector rotations… and that’s definitely boosted the dollar because of its safe-haven status,” said Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier Group.