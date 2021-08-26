Dollar on back foot as Delta worries ease before Jackson Hole

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near a one-week

low versus major peers on Thursday amid optimism the Delta

coronavirus variant won’t derail a global economic recovery,

with investors now eyeing the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium on

Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary

stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six rivals, edged up 0.05% to 92.867 after dropping to 92.801

overnight for the first time since Aug. 17.

The Australian dollar, which is sometimes viewed as

a barometer of risk appetite, slipped 0.07% to $0.7269, not far

from a one-week high of $0.72805 reached the previous day.

Investors have turned more positive on the outlook since the

U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the COVID-19

vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday, in a move that

could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

Full approval of the Moderna vaccine could follow within

weeks, and on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S.

infectious disease expert, said COVID-19 could be under control

by early next year.

Overnight, data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital

goods were steady in July, while an acceleration in shipments

suggested business investment in equipment could offset an

anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the economy

on a solid growth path in the third quarter.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at record

highs on Wednesday, while U.S. yields ticked up, with the

benchmark 10-year Treasury yield touching 1.352% for

the first time since Aug. 13.

Against the euro, the dollar was little changed at

$1.1765 on Thursday, after touching a one-week low of $1.1775

the previous day.

It rose 0.05% to 110.06 yen, another safe haven currency,

meandering near the center of its trading range since early

July.

The focus at Jackson Hole, Wyoming will be Fed Chair Jerome

Powell’s speech, which will be parsed for clues on the timing

and pace of tapering of monetary stimulus.

Signals that Fed officials viewed a taper this year as most

likely had helped buoy the dollar index to a 9-1/2-month high of

93.734 last Friday. That was before Dallas Fed President Robert

Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank’s most forceful advocates

for starting to reduce support for the economy, said he may need

to adjust that view if the coronavirus slows economic growth

materially.

Some analysts still see more upside in the dollar once the

start of a stimulus taper moves closer to becoming reality, even

if it’s delayed by uncertainties wrought by the pandemic.

“While this would be a USD negative factor on one hand,

Delta worries may simultaneously increase the safe-haven appeal

for the USD,” Jane Foley, a strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a

research note.

“On balance, while pullbacks are likely to be par for the

course, we see scope for EUR/USD to head towards $1.16 on a

six-month view.”

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

