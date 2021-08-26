Dollar on back foot as Delta worries ease before Jackson Hole

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO — The dollar hovered near a one-week
low versus major peers on Thursday amid optimism the Delta
coronavirus variant won’t derail a global economic recovery,
with investors now eyeing the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium on
Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary
stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six rivals, edged up 0.05% to 92.867 after dropping to 92.801
overnight for the first time since Aug. 17.
The Australian dollar, which is sometimes viewed as
a barometer of risk appetite, slipped 0.07% to $0.7269, not far
from a one-week high of $0.72805 reached the previous day.
Investors have turned more positive on the outlook since the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the COVID-19
vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday, in a move that
could accelerate U.S. inoculations.
Full approval of the Moderna vaccine could follow within
weeks, and on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S.
infectious disease expert, said COVID-19 could be under control
by early next year.
Overnight, data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital
goods were steady in July, while an acceleration in shipments
suggested business investment in equipment could offset an
anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the economy
on a solid growth path in the third quarter.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at record
highs on Wednesday, while U.S. yields ticked up, with the
benchmark 10-year Treasury yield touching 1.352% for
the first time since Aug. 13.
Against the euro, the dollar was little changed at
$1.1765 on Thursday, after touching a one-week low of $1.1775
the previous day.
It rose 0.05% to 110.06 yen, another safe haven currency,
meandering near the center of its trading range since early
July.
The focus at Jackson Hole, Wyoming will be Fed Chair Jerome
Powell’s speech, which will be parsed for clues on the timing
and pace of tapering of monetary stimulus.
Signals that Fed officials viewed a taper this year as most
likely had helped buoy the dollar index to a 9-1/2-month high of
93.734 last Friday. That was before Dallas Fed President Robert
Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank’s most forceful advocates
for starting to reduce support for the economy, said he may need
to adjust that view if the coronavirus slows economic growth
materially.
Some analysts still see more upside in the dollar once the
start of a stimulus taper moves closer to becoming reality, even
if it’s delayed by uncertainties wrought by the pandemic.
“While this would be a USD negative factor on one hand,
Delta worries may simultaneously increase the safe-haven appeal
for the USD,” Jane Foley, a strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a
research note.
“On balance, while pullbacks are likely to be par for the
course, we see scope for EUR/USD to head towards $1.16 on a
six-month view.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0105 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1765 $1.1772 -0.06% -3.70% +1.1774 +1.1765
Dollar/Yen 110.0600 110.0150 +0.02% +6.53% +110.0700 +110.0350
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9142 0.9137 +0.04% +3.31% +0.9142 +0.9136
Sterling/Dollar 1.3758 1.3764 -0.03% +0.72% +1.3767 +1.3759
Dollar/Canadian 1.2598 1.2590 +0.07% -1.06% +1.2599 +1.2587
Aussie/Dollar 0.7270 0.7275 -0.08% -5.50% +0.7279 +0.7269
NZ 0.6966 0.6974 -0.11% -2.99% +0.6975 +0.6965
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
