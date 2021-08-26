Dollar on back foot as Delta worries ease before Jackson Hole

The Australian dollar, which is sometimes viewed as

overnight for the first time since Aug. 17.

six rivals, edged up 0.05% to 92.867 after dropping to 92.801

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary

with investors now eyeing the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium on

low versus major peers on Thursday amid optimism the Delta

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near a one-week

a barometer of risk appetite, slipped 0.07% to $0.7269, not far

from a one-week high of $0.72805 reached the previous day.

Investors have turned more positive on the outlook since the

U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the COVID-19

vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday, in a move that

could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

Full approval of the Moderna vaccine could follow within

weeks, and on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S.

infectious disease expert, said COVID-19 could be under control

by early next year.

Overnight, data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital

goods were steady in July, while an acceleration in shipments

suggested business investment in equipment could offset an