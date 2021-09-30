Dollar near one-year high as Fed tightening in focus

to plunge the government into a shutdown.

impasse in Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling that threatens

and persistently high inflation, and perversely did well amid an

could start to tighten into a period of slowing global growth

The safe-haven greenback also saw a bid on worries the Fed

Reserve stimulus from November and a possible interest rate hike

two-day surge amid expectations for a tapering of Federal

one-year high versus major peers on Thursday, following a

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near a

The dollar index – which measures the currency

against a basket of six rivals – stood at 94.336, little changed

from Wednesday, when it hit 94.435 for the first time since late

September of last year.

The dollar bought 111.86 yen, easing slightly

after reaching 112.05 overnight, a level not seen since February

2020.

The euro was little changed at $1.1602, holding

near Wednesday’s 14-month low of $1.15895.

“King USD is in the house: it doesn’t matter the currency,

just buy USDs has been the vibe,” Chris Weston, head of research

at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

“We’re effectively seeing both the left and right side of

the USD ‘smile’ theory working in earnest,” with “stagflation

concerns” on the rise, while the Fed has “made it clear” it will