Dollar near one-year high as Fed tightening in focus

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near a
one-year high versus major peers on Thursday, following a
two-day surge amid expectations for a tapering of Federal
Reserve stimulus from November and a possible interest rate hike
in late 2022.
The safe-haven greenback also saw a bid on worries the Fed
could start to tighten into a period of slowing global growth
and persistently high inflation, and perversely did well amid an
impasse in Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling that threatens
to plunge the government into a shutdown.
The dollar index – which measures the currency
against a basket of six rivals – stood at 94.336, little changed
from Wednesday, when it hit 94.435 for the first time since late
September of last year.
The dollar bought 111.86 yen, easing slightly
after reaching 112.05 overnight, a level not seen since February
2020.
The euro was little changed at $1.1602, holding
near Wednesday’s 14-month low of $1.15895.
“King USD is in the house: it doesn’t matter the currency,
just buy USDs has been the vibe,” Chris Weston, head of research
at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.
“We’re effectively seeing both the left and right side of
the USD ‘smile’ theory working in earnest,” with “stagflation
concerns” on the rise, while the Fed has “made it clear” it will
taper from November and markets pricing rates lift-off for
December 2022, Weston said.
The “smile” theory postulates that the dollar does well in
good times or bad times for the U.S. economy, but not in
between.
Speaking at a European Central Bank forum on Wednesday, Fed
Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Bank of
England Governor Andrew Bailey said they were keeping a close
eye on inflation amid a surge in energy prices and the
persistence of production bottlenecks.
Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a bid
by President Joe Biden’s Democrats to head off a potentially
crippling U.S. credit default, with federal funding due to
expire on Thursday and borrowing authority on around Oct. 18.
Sterling edged up 0.1% to $1.34355 but remained
near the nine-month low of $1.3412 reached overnight on concerns
about soaring natural gas prices and almost a week of petrol
shortages in Britain.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose 0.15% to
$0.71855, after dipping to the lowest since Aug. 23 on Wednesday
at $0.71705.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)
