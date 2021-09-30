Dollar near one-year high as Fed tightening in focus

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near a

one-year high versus major peers on Thursday, following a

two-day surge amid expectations for a tapering of Federal

Reserve stimulus from November and a possible interest rate hike

in late 2022.

The safe-haven greenback also saw a bid on worries the Fed

could start to tighten into a period of slowing global growth

and persistently high inflation, and perversely did well amid an

impasse in Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling that threatens

to plunge the government into a shutdown.

The dollar index – which measures the currency

against a basket of six rivals – stood at 94.336, little changed

from Wednesday, when it hit 94.435 for the first time since late

September of last year.

The dollar bought 111.86 yen, easing slightly

after reaching 112.05 overnight, a level not seen since February

2020.

The euro was little changed at $1.1602, holding

near Wednesday’s 14-month low of $1.15895.

“King USD is in the house: it doesn’t matter the currency,

just buy USDs has been the vibe,” Chris Weston, head of research

at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

“We’re effectively seeing both the left and right side of

the USD ‘smile’ theory working in earnest,” with “stagflation

concerns” on the rise, while the Fed has “made it clear” it will

taper from November and markets pricing rates lift-off for

December 2022, Weston said.

The “smile” theory postulates that the dollar does well in

good times or bad times for the U.S. economy, but not in

between.

Speaking at a European Central Bank forum on Wednesday, Fed

Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Bank of

England Governor Andrew Bailey said they were keeping a close

eye on inflation amid a surge in energy prices and the

persistence of production bottlenecks.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a bid

by President Joe Biden’s Democrats to head off a potentially

crippling U.S. credit default, with federal funding due to

expire on Thursday and borrowing authority on around Oct. 18.

Sterling edged up 0.1% to $1.34355 but remained

near the nine-month low of $1.3412 reached overnight on concerns

about soaring natural gas prices and almost a week of petrol

shortages in Britain.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose 0.15% to

$0.71855, after dipping to the lowest since Aug. 23 on Wednesday

at $0.71705.

