Dollar near one-week top amid rise in yields, caution before ECB

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near a one-week
peak on Wednesday against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury
yields and a weaker euro amid caution before a European Central
Bank policy decision.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six rivals, was little changed at 92.553, just below Tuesday’s
high of 92.571, a level not seen since Sept. 1.
The euro was almost flat at $1.18430 after dipping
to $1.18375 in the previous session for the first time since
Sept. 2.
The greenback maintained its biggest gain in a month versus
Japan’s currency from overnight, trading little changed at
110.28 yen after being lifted by higher U.S. yields.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose as high
as 1.385% on Tuesday for the first time since mid-July, a climb
of almost 6 basis points from Friday’s close. Monday was a U.S.
holiday.
The dollar index had tumbled to its lowest levels since
early August at the end of last week, when a surprisingly soft
U.S. payrolls report prompted speculation the Federal Reserve
will forgo announcing a taper of stimulus at a policy meeting
this month.
The U.S. central bank may also have reason to pause with
COVID-19 deaths surging in the country. Reuters data shows that
more than 20,800 people died from the virus in the past two
weeks, up about two thirds from the prior period. President Joe
Biden will outline a plan to tackle the highly contagious Delta
variant on Thursday.
“Risk aversion in the air alongside the move up in UST
yields have helped the USD extend its post-payrolls recovery,”
Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign-exchange strategist at National
Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.
“Investors are wary of the ECB meeting on Thursday,
anticipating a potential trim to the PEPP (Pandemic Emergency
Purchase Programme) bond-buying pace.”
Analysts polled by Reuters see PEPP purchases falling
possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80
billion, before a further fall early next year and the scheme’s
end in March.
Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision on
Tuesday to forge ahead with a taper of bond purchases while
adding the dovish concession of extending the program to
February, helped undermine the Aussie dollar, which was
little changed at $0.73885 on Wednesday, maintaining the
previous session’s 0.7% slide.
New Zealand’s kiwi also suffered overnight, trading
little changed at $0.7107 following an almost 0.5% decline.
Canada’s loonie was mostly flat at C$1.26415 per
greenback after tumbling about 0.9% overnight.
Lower oil prices weighed, while investors anticipate a
dovish narrative from the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting later
Wednesday following an unexpected economic contraction last
quarter, NAB’s Catril said.
Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies struggled on Wednesday to
rebound from hefty losses suffered overnight, when several
trading platforms saying they experienced performance issues,
although it was not clear if these were a contributor to, or a
result of, the volatility.
Bitcoin traded around $47,000 after sinking as
low as $42,900.01 on Tuesday. Earlier that day it had touched an
almost four-month high of $52,956.47.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0050 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1847 $1.1842 +0.04% -3.04% +1.1847 +1.1841
Dollar/Yen 110.2700 110.2850 -0.01% +6.76% +110.3300 +110.2700
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9191 0.9196 -0.04% +3.90% +0.9197 +0.9192
Sterling/Dollar 1.3786 1.3783 +0.01% +0.89% +1.3786 +1.3776
Dollar/Canadian 1.2637 1.2648 -0.06% -0.74% +1.2651 +1.2640
Aussie/Dollar 0.7393 0.7389 +0.06% -3.89% +0.7395 +0.7384
NZ 0.7110 0.7100 +0.17% -0.96% +0.7113 +0.7096
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
