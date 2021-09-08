Home Business Dollar near one-week top amid rise in yields, caution before ECB

Dollar near one-week top amid rise in yields, caution before ECB

Matilda Colman
Sep 07, 2021

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near a one-week

peak on Wednesday against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury

yields and a weaker euro amid caution before a European Central

Bank policy decision.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six rivals, was little changed at 92.553, just below Tuesday’s

high of 92.571, a level not seen since Sept. 1.

The euro was almost flat at $1.18430 after dipping

to $1.18375 in the previous session for the first time since

Sept. 2.

The greenback maintained its biggest gain in a month versus

Japan’s currency from overnight, trading little changed at

110.28 yen after being lifted by higher U.S. yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose as high

as 1.385% on Tuesday for the first time since mid-July, a climb

of almost 6 basis points from Friday’s close. Monday was a U.S.

holiday.

The dollar index had tumbled to its lowest levels since

early August at the end of last week, when a surprisingly soft

U.S. payrolls report prompted speculation the Federal Reserve

will forgo announcing a taper of stimulus at a policy meeting

this month.

The U.S. central bank may also have reason to pause with

COVID-19 deaths surging in the country. Reuters data shows that

more than 20,800 people died from the virus in the past two

weeks, up about two thirds from the prior period. President Joe

Biden will outline a plan to tackle the highly contagious Delta

variant on Thursday.

“Risk aversion in the air alongside the move up in UST

yields have helped the USD extend its post-payrolls recovery,”

Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign-exchange strategist at National

Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

“Investors are wary of the ECB meeting on Thursday,

anticipating a potential trim to the PEPP (Pandemic Emergency

Purchase Programme) bond-buying pace.”

Analysts polled by Reuters see PEPP purchases falling

possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80

billion, before a further fall early next year and the scheme’s

end in March.

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision on

Tuesday to forge ahead with a taper of bond purchases while

adding the dovish concession of extending the program to

February, helped undermine the Aussie dollar, which was

little changed at $0.73885 on Wednesday, maintaining the

previous session’s 0.7% slide.

New Zealand’s kiwi also suffered overnight, trading

little changed at $0.7107 following an almost 0.5% decline.

Canada’s loonie was mostly flat at C$1.26415 per

greenback after tumbling about 0.9% overnight.

Lower oil prices weighed, while investors anticipate a

dovish narrative from the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting later

Wednesday following an unexpected economic contraction last

quarter, NAB’s Catril said.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies struggled on Wednesday to

rebound from hefty losses suffered overnight, when several

trading platforms saying they experienced performance issues,

although it was not clear if these were a contributor to, or a

result of, the volatility.

Bitcoin traded around $47,000 after sinking as

low as $42,900.01 on Tuesday. Earlier that day it had touched an

almost four-month high of $52,956.47.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

