Dollar near one-week top amid rise in yields, caution before ECB

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near a one-week

peak on Wednesday against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury

yields and a weaker euro amid caution before a European Central

Bank policy decision.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six rivals, was little changed at 92.553, just below Tuesday’s

high of 92.571, a level not seen since Sept. 1.

The euro was almost flat at $1.18430 after dipping

to $1.18375 in the previous session for the first time since

Sept. 2.

The greenback maintained its biggest gain in a month versus