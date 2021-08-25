Home Business Dollar near one-week low as Delta fears ease before Jackson Hole

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar traded near

a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as concerns eased

that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could

derail a global economic recovery, lifting commodity-linked

currencies like the Aussie.

Risk appetite in global markets has strengthened since the

U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the

COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech

in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early

next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious

disease expert, said on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against

six rivals, was little changed at 92.955, after dipping to

92.804 the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17.

Australia’s dollar, which isn’t part of the index,

was roughly flat at $0.7254 after climbing as high as $0.7271 on

Tuesday, also a one-week high.

The greenback has rallied in recent weeks, with the dollar

index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday, not just

on fear about Delta’s economic impact, but also an the Federal

Reserve signaled a tapering of stimulus was likely this year.

However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations are

diminished that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline

when he speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson

Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Against the euro, the dollar slipped 0.08% to

$1.17475 on Wednesday, after touching a one-week low of $1.17655

overnight.

It edged up 0.13% to 109.82 yen, another

safe-haven currency, but remained around the middle of the

trading range since early July.

“The tide of optimism seems to have set in,” lifting

commodity currencies at the dollar’s expense, Tapas Strickland,

an analyst at National Australia Bank wrote in a client note.

Jackson Hole “looms as the next key test,” but “given the

uncertainty it is likely the Fed needs to see another one or two

stellar payroll prints, though a taper announcement in 2021 is

still likely,” he said.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland)

