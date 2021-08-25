Dollar near one-week low as Delta fears ease before Jackson Hole

in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech

U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the

Risk appetite in global markets has strengthened since the

currencies like the Aussie.

that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could

a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as concerns eased

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar traded near

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early

next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious

disease expert, said on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against

six rivals, was little changed at 92.955, after dipping to

92.804 the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17.

Australia’s dollar, which isn’t part of the index,

was roughly flat at $0.7254 after climbing as high as $0.7271 on

Tuesday, also a one-week high.

The greenback has rallied in recent weeks, with the dollar

index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday, not just

on fear about Delta’s economic impact, but also an the Federal

Reserve signaled a tapering of stimulus was likely this year.

However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations are