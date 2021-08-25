Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar traded near
a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as concerns eased
that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could
derail a global economic recovery, lifting commodity-linked
currencies like the Aussie.
Risk appetite in global markets has strengthened since the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the
COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech
in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.
The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early
next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious
disease expert, said on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against
six rivals, was little changed at 92.955, after dipping to
92.804 the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17.
Australia’s dollar, which isn’t part of the index,
was roughly flat at $0.7254 after climbing as high as $0.7271 on
Tuesday, also a one-week high.
The greenback has rallied in recent weeks, with the dollar
index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday, not just
on fear about Delta’s economic impact, but also an the Federal
Reserve signaled a tapering of stimulus was likely this year.
However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations are
diminished that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline
when he speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
Against the euro, the dollar slipped 0.08% to
$1.17475 on Wednesday, after touching a one-week low of $1.17655
overnight.
It edged up 0.13% to 109.82 yen, another
safe-haven currency, but remained around the middle of the
trading range since early July.
“The tide of optimism seems to have set in,” lifting
commodity currencies at the dollar’s expense, Tapas Strickland,
an analyst at National Australia Bank wrote in a client note.
Jackson Hole “looms as the next key test,” but “given the
uncertainty it is likely the Fed needs to see another one or two
stellar payroll prints, though a taper announcement in 2021 is
still likely,” he said.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland)
