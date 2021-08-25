Dollar near one-week low as Delta fears ease before Jackson Hole

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar traded close

to a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday amid easing

concerns that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant

could derail a global economic recovery.

Risk appetite in global markets has improved since the U.S.

Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the

COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech

in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early

next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious

disease expert, said on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against

six rivals, edged up 0.07% to 92.981, after dipping to 92.804

the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17.

The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with

the dollar index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday,

not just on fear about Delta’s economic impact, but also as the

Federal Reserve signaled a tapering of stimulus was likely this

year.

However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations have

diminished that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline

when he speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson

Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

“The tide of optimism seems to have set in,” depressing the

dollar, Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank

wrote in a client note.

Jackson Hole “looms as the next key test,” but “given the

uncertainty it is likely the Fed needs to see another one or two

stellar payroll prints, though a taper announcement in 2021 is

still likely,” he said.

The dollar was little changed at 109.695 yen,

another safe-haven currency, near the middle of the trading

range since early July.

Against the euro, the dollar added about 0.1% to

$1.17425, but remained close to the one-week low of $1.17655

touched overnight.

Sterling inched 0.05% lower, after rising as high

as $1.37475 on Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 19.

Australia’s dollar dropped 0.24% to $0.72405, after

touching a one-week high of $0.7271 in the previous session.

“Global growth concerns, or lack-thereof, will likely remain

the major driver of the USD until Friday,” Kim Mundy, a

strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a report.

“The risk is skewed to a move higher on Friday if Chair

Powell reinforces that economic data are consistent with a

near-term tapering,” she said, adding that CBA expects the Fed

to announce its intent to taper in September, actually begin

tapering in October, and finish by September 2022.

“We believe the USD uptrend has further to run.”

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Kim Coghill)

