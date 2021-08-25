Dollar near one-week low as Delta fears ease before Jackson Hole

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early

in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech

Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the

Risk appetite in global markets has improved since the U.S.

concerns that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant

to a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday amid easing

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious

disease expert, said on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against

six rivals, edged up 0.07% to 92.981, after dipping to 92.804

the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17.

The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with

the dollar index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday,

not just on fear about Delta’s economic impact, but also as the

Federal Reserve signaled a tapering of stimulus was likely this

year.

However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations have

diminished that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline

when he speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson

Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.