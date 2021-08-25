Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar traded close
to a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday amid easing
concerns that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant
could derail a global economic recovery.
Risk appetite in global markets has improved since the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the
COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech
in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.
The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early
next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious
disease expert, said on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against
six rivals, edged up 0.07% to 92.981, after dipping to 92.804
the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17.
The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with
the dollar index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday,
not just on fear about Delta’s economic impact, but also as the
Federal Reserve signaled a tapering of stimulus was likely this
year.
However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations have
diminished that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline
when he speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
“The tide of optimism seems to have set in,” depressing the
dollar, Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank
wrote in a client note.
Jackson Hole “looms as the next key test,” but “given the
uncertainty it is likely the Fed needs to see another one or two
stellar payroll prints, though a taper announcement in 2021 is
still likely,” he said.
The dollar was little changed at 109.695 yen,
another safe-haven currency, near the middle of the trading
range since early July.
Against the euro, the dollar added about 0.1% to
$1.17425, but remained close to the one-week low of $1.17655
touched overnight.
Sterling inched 0.05% lower, after rising as high
as $1.37475 on Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 19.
Australia’s dollar dropped 0.24% to $0.72405, after
touching a one-week high of $0.7271 in the previous session.
“Global growth concerns, or lack-thereof, will likely remain
the major driver of the USD until Friday,” Kim Mundy, a
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a report.
“The risk is skewed to a move higher on Friday if Chair
Powell reinforces that economic data are consistent with a
near-term tapering,” she said, adding that CBA expects the Fed
to announce its intent to taper in September, actually begin
tapering in October, and finish by September 2022.
“We believe the USD uptrend has further to run.”
Article content
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Kim Coghill)
