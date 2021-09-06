Dollar near one-month low on bets for later Fed taper

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar languished near a

one-month low versus major peers on Monday, as investors pushed

back expectations for when the Federal Reserve will begin

tapering its massive stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six rivals, edged 0.05% higher to 92.155, after dipping to

91.941 for the first time since Aug. 4 on Friday, when a closely

watched U.S. labor report came out much weaker than expected.

The euro was flat at $1.18775 after matching the

highest level since June 29 at $1.1909 at the end of last week.