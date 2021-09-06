Dollar near one-month low on bets for later Fed taper

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar languished near a
one-month low versus major peers on Monday, as investors pushed
back expectations for when the Federal Reserve will begin
tapering its massive stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six rivals, edged 0.05% higher to 92.155, after dipping to
91.941 for the first time since Aug. 4 on Friday, when a closely
watched U.S. labor report came out much weaker than expected.
The euro was flat at $1.18775 after matching the
highest level since June 29 at $1.1909 at the end of last week.

The single currency has been supported by expectations the
European Central Bank, which meets Thursday, is close to
tapering its own stimulus program.
The greenback edged 0.1% higher to 109.79 yen,
still meandering in the middle of its trading range of the past
two months.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by just 235,000 in August,
compared with a 728,000 median forecast by economists in a
Reuters poll, as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections weighed on
demand at restaurants and hotels, and stalling hiring.
The Fed has made a labor market recovery a condition for
paring back its pandemic-era asset purchases.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia pushed back expectations for
a start to tapering to December from October following the jobs

miss.
“The U.S.’s deteriorating COVID situation will weigh on the
USD because the situation is better elsewhere in the major
economies,” CBA strategists wrote in a client note.
Australia’s dollar weakened 0.17% to $0.7435, but
remained close to its highest since July 15 of $0.74775, touched
in the previous session. The Reserve Bank of Australia decides
policy on Tuesday.
National Australia Bank predicts the central bank will
reduce asset purchases again at the meeting, “although the
optics of tapering amid protracted lockdowns means it is likely
to be a close decision,” NAB analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a
report.
New Zealand’s kiwi slipped 0.07% to $0.71445, after
rising as high as $0.7170 on Friday for the first time since

June 11.
Following strong two-week rallies, both the Aussie and kiwi
“appear to have firmly broken out of recent ranges,” Strickland
said.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was about flat at
$51,785.60, after earlier touching $51,920, a level not seen
since May 12.
Smaller rival ether traded little changed at
$3,942.77 after topping $4,000 last week for the first time
since mid-May.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0058 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1878 $1.1880 -0.01% -2.78% +1.1888 +1.1877
Dollar/Yen 109.8150 109.6400 +0.17% +6.33% +109.8300 +109.7650
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9144 0.9139 +0.06% +3.36% +0.9145 +0.9138
Sterling/Dollar 1.3852 1.3861 -0.06% +1.39% +1.3867 +1.3852
Dollar/Canadian 1.2539 1.2533 +0.06% -1.52% +1.2542 +1.2515
Aussie/Dollar 0.7434 0.7449 -0.20% -3.36% +0.7454 +0.7433
NZ 0.7147 0.7151 -0.04% -0.46% +0.7167 +0.7145
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
