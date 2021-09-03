Dollar near one-month low as payrolls test looms

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar sank to its lowest in
almost a month against major rivals on Friday, ahead of a
crucial U.S. jobs report that could spur the Federal Reserve to
an earlier tapering of stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six peers, slipped 0.04% to 92.193 after earlier
touching 92.189 for the first time since Aug. 5.
The euro edged up 0.02% to $1.1878, after hitting
the highest since Aug. 4 at $1.1880.
The U.S. central bank has made a labor market recovery a
Article content
condition for paring pandemic-era asset purchases.
The dollar had been strengthening for most of last month on
the view that a taper could be imminent, even as COVID-19 cases
spiked in the United States, which paradoxically gave the
currency an additional boost because of its role as a safe
haven.
But the dollar index retreated after hitting a 9 1/2-month
high of 93.734 on Aug. 20 as Fed officials began suggesting the
virus’ spread could delay policy tightening.
Chair Jerome Powell said at the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium
a week ago that a taper was still possible this year, but there
was no hurry to subsequently raise interest rates, sending the
dollar down further.
Monthly non-farm payrolls, due later Friday, are expected to
Article content
rise by 750,000, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.2% from
5.4%, according to a Reuters poll of economists. However,
estimates range widely, from as little as 375,000 to over a
million.
Signals from the economy ahead of the report have been
mixed. Overnight, data showed layoffs dropped to their lowest in
more than 24 years. However, the ADP National Employment Report
on Wednesday was much weaker than economists expected.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia forecasts the United States
added 800,000 jobs last month, which it says would be enough to
spur the Fed to taper, although the bar for an announcement at
this month’s meeting has been raised by the current outbreak.
“The risk is uncertainty associated with the virus stands in
Article content
the way of an imminent taper announcement,” which would reverse
any dollar gains from a strong payrolls report, CBA strategists
wrote in a client note.
The Australian dollar was little changed at
$0.74005 from Thursday, when it reached the highest since Aug. 5
at $0.74095.
The New Zealand dollar was about flat at $0.71145
after rising to the highest since June 16 at $0.7120 in the
previous session.
The greenback was little changed at 109.915 yen,
holding near the center of its trading range since early July.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0045 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1882 $1.1876 +0.06% -2.74% +1.1883 +1.1873
Dollar/Yen 109.9100 109.9300 +0.00% +6.43% +109.9700 +0.0000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9140 0.9143 -0.03% +3.32% +0.9145 +0.9141
Sterling/Dollar 1.3844 1.3833 +0.09% +1.34% +1.3845 +1.3835
Dollar/Canadian 1.2550 1.2553 -0.01% -1.43% +1.2556 +1.2551
Aussie/Dollar 0.7402 0.7403 +0.00% -3.76% +0.7405 +0.7396
NZ 0.7114 0.7113 +0.03% -0.92% +0.7116 +0.7109
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)
