Dollar near 9-month highs on COVID-19 worries; Aussie, kiwi wilt

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar traded near

its highest in more than nine months against major peers on

Monday, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished

amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the

global economic recovery.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six peers, was little changed at 93.468 from Friday, when it

climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time since Nov. 4.

A surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the Federal Reserve to

move its annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium to an online

format to be held this Friday, raising questions about the

central bank’s broader assessment of the Delta variant’s

economic impact as it inches toward tapering stimulus.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who has thus far mostly played down

the repercussions, gives a speech at the event on the economic

outlook.

The dollar has also been buoyed by speculation the Fed could

start to ease back on asset purchases this year, but a delay

would not necessarily dent the currency, according to National

Australia Bank (NAB).

“This can just as easily play out USD positive as negative,

from a risk sentiment/safe-haven USD demand perspective,” Ray

Attrill, NAB’s head of currency strategy.

Meanwhile, rising infections and new restrictions in

Australia and New Zealand are keeping those currencies heavy, he

wrote.

“It remains premature to call an end to this down move” in

the Aussie, Attrill said.

The Aussie edged 0.1% higher to $0.7145, but

remained close to Friday’s 9 1/2-month low of $0.71065. About

60% of Australia’s population of 25 million is now under

lockdown, with infections at a record.

New Zealand’s kiwi slipped 0.09% to $0.6834,

nearing the 9 1/2-month of $0.6807 reached Friday, as the nation

struggles to contain a new outbreak.

Asia-Pacific has been particularly hard hit by the

fast-spreading Delta variant, with vaccinations lagging places

like the United States and Britain.

Apart from Australia and New Zealand, South Korea and

Vietnam have extended or tightened restrictions, while Japan

shifted strategy by tripling COVID-19 tests as daily new

infections soared to a record on Friday.

The yen, another safe haven, was largely unchanged

at 109.835 per dollar, consolidating in the center of the

trading range of the past month and a half.

The euro was almost flat at $1.1697, off Friday’s

9 1/2-month trough of $1.1664.

The oil-linked Canadian dollar weakened about 0.1%

to C$1.2818 per greenback. It plunged to an eight-month low of

C$1.2949 at the end of last week.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

