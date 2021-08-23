Dollar near 9-month highs on COVID-19 worries; Aussie, kiwi wilt

Article content

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar traded near

its highest in more than nine months against major peers on

Monday, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished

amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the

global economic recovery.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six peers, was little changed at 93.468 from Friday, when it

climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time since Nov. 4.

A surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the Federal Reserve to