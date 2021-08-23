Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar traded near
its highest in more than nine months against major peers on
Monday, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished
amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the
global economic recovery.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six peers, was little changed at 93.468 from Friday, when it
climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time since Nov. 4.
A surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the Federal Reserve to
move its annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium to an online
format to be held this Friday, raising questions about the
central bank’s broader assessment of the Delta variant’s
economic impact as it inches toward tapering stimulus.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who has thus far mostly played down
the repercussions, gives a speech at the event on the economic
outlook.
The dollar has also been buoyed by speculation the Fed could
start to ease back on asset purchases this year, but a delay
would not necessarily dent the currency, according to National
Australia Bank (NAB).
“This can just as easily play out USD positive as negative,
from a risk sentiment/safe-haven USD demand perspective,” Ray
Attrill, NAB’s head of currency strategy.
Meanwhile, rising infections and new restrictions in
Australia and New Zealand are keeping those currencies heavy, he
wrote.
“It remains premature to call an end to this down move” in
the Aussie, Attrill said.
The Aussie edged 0.1% higher to $0.7145, but
remained close to Friday’s 9 1/2-month low of $0.71065. About
60% of Australia’s population of 25 million is now under
lockdown, with infections at a record.
New Zealand’s kiwi slipped 0.09% to $0.6834,
nearing the 9 1/2-month of $0.6807 reached Friday, as the nation
struggles to contain a new outbreak.
Asia-Pacific has been particularly hard hit by the
fast-spreading Delta variant, with vaccinations lagging places
like the United States and Britain.
Apart from Australia and New Zealand, South Korea and
Vietnam have extended or tightened restrictions, while Japan
shifted strategy by tripling COVID-19 tests as daily new
infections soared to a record on Friday.
The yen, another safe haven, was largely unchanged
at 109.835 per dollar, consolidating in the center of the
trading range of the past month and a half.
The euro was almost flat at $1.1697, off Friday’s
9 1/2-month trough of $1.1664.
The oil-linked Canadian dollar weakened about 0.1%
to C$1.2818 per greenback. It plunged to an eight-month low of
C$1.2949 at the end of last week.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0024 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1697 $1.1699 -0.01% +0.00% +1.1704 +1.1694
Dollar/Yen 109.8350 109.8200 +0.07% +0.00% +109.9000 +109.8700
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9171 0.9169 +0.03% +0.00% +0.9177 +0.9172
Sterling/Dollar 1.3633 1.3620 +0.03% +0.00% +1.3634 +1.3610
Dollar/Canadian 1.2818 1.2811 +0.07% +0.00% +1.2832 +1.2817
Aussie/Dollar 0.7145 0.7138 +0.10% +0.00% +0.7146 +0.7120
NZ 0.6834 0.6840 -0.09% +0.00% +0.6837 +0.6820
Dollar/Dollar
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
