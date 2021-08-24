Dollar licking wounds, looking to Jackson Hole

markets focused on positive COVID news and stocks jumped higher.

overnight and fell by almost that much against the kiwi as

The greenback dropped more than 1% against the Australian

a Federal Reserve symposium that could map out an end to

traders were wary of chasing the mood-driven move lower ahead of

Tuesday following its sharpest one-day fall since May, though

SINGAPORE — The dollar was smarting on

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1745. The U.S. dollar

index fell just over 0.5% to a one-week low of 92.994,

busting through an uptrend that had been gaining momentum and

lifted the index by 1% last week.

“A positive risk backdrop has pushed flows out of the

dollar,” said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage

Pepperstone in Melbourne, who said positive analyst commentary

around oil and cyclical stocks had also helped the broad mood.

“But I wouldn’t be going short dollars just because of

this…it could easily flip up going in to Jackson Hole,” he

added, referring to the Fed’s Friday symposium.

Further moves were slight early in the Asia session, leaving

the Aussie steady at $0.7280, the kiwi at

$0.6888 and sterling at $1.3720.