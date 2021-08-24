Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar was smarting on
Tuesday following its sharpest one-day fall since May, though
traders were wary of chasing the mood-driven move lower ahead of
a Federal Reserve symposium that could map out an end to
stimulus and asset purchases.
The greenback dropped more than 1% against the Australian
dollar, Norwegian crown, Swedish crown and Canadian dollar
overnight and fell by almost that much against the kiwi as
markets focused on positive COVID news and stocks jumped higher.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1745. The U.S. dollar
index fell just over 0.5% to a one-week low of 92.994,
busting through an uptrend that had been gaining momentum and
lifted the index by 1% last week.
“A positive risk backdrop has pushed flows out of the
dollar,” said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage
Pepperstone in Melbourne, who said positive analyst commentary
around oil and cyclical stocks had also helped the broad mood.
“But I wouldn’t be going short dollars just because of
this…it could easily flip up going in to Jackson Hole,” he
added, referring to the Fed’s Friday symposium.
Further moves were slight early in the Asia session, leaving
the Aussie steady at $0.7280, the kiwi at
$0.6888 and sterling at $1.3720.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
The Japanese yen and Swiss franc both
rose above their 20-day moving averages as the dollar weakened,
leaving the yen at 109.70 per dollar and the franc at 0.9123 per
dollar.
Data overnight showed strong, but slowing services and
manufacturing activity in Europe while business activity growth
in the United States slowed for a third straight month as the
spread of the Delta virus variant took a toll.
For some investors, that casts enough uncertainty over the
outlook to make it unlikely that the Fed delivers much of a
signal at all during the symposium, putting pressure on the
currency because it has gained with taper expectations.
“The weight of positioning and expectations leaves the
dollar exposed in the event Jackson Hole does not produce a
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
clear and imminent Fed taper signal,” Westpac strategists said
in a note.
“But any setback likely proves short-lived if key Fed
officials stress confidence that ‘substantial further progress’
is on the horizon and that a slowing of asset purchases could
commence in coming months.”
In the meantime, traders are again focused on COVID
outbreaks in Asia – with China appearing to be gaining control
of cases and investors hoping New Zealand can do likewise.
New Zealand is under national lockdown until Friday as an
outbreak tops 100 cases, but the currency joined in the
overnight bounce and the probability of a rate hike in October
has crept back above 40%.
“On balance the market seems to be slanting toward the view
that NZ will beat Delta, and if that is the case, that should
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
put (interest rate) hikes and carry back on the table later in
the year,” said analysts at ANZ Bank.
“The market has seen the kiwi bounce off $0.68 when all the
chips were down, and that’ll likely be a solid base of support
for now.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0052 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1741 $1.1746 -0.03% -3.90% +1.1749 +1.1741
Dollar/Yen 109.7500 109.6600 +0.07% +6.24% +109.7500 +109.6700
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9129 0.9123 +0.08% +3.19% +0.9129 +0.9122
Sterling/Dollar 1.3719 1.3729 -0.05% +0.43% +1.3726 +1.3721
Dollar/Canadian 1.2655 1.2649 +0.06% -0.62% +1.2656 +1.2646
Aussie/Dollar 0.7204 0.7212 -0.10% -6.34% +0.7215 +0.7203
NZ 0.6884 0.6891 -0.09% -4.13% +0.6898 +0.6884
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.