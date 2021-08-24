Dollar licking wounds, looking to Jackson Hole

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

SINGAPORE — The dollar was smarting on

Tuesday following its sharpest one-day fall since May, though

traders were wary of chasing the mood-driven move lower ahead of

a Federal Reserve symposium that could map out an end to

stimulus and asset purchases.

The greenback dropped more than 1% against the Australian

dollar, Norwegian crown, Swedish crown and Canadian dollar

overnight and fell by almost that much against the kiwi as

markets focused on positive COVID news and stocks jumped higher.

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1745. The U.S. dollar

index fell just over 0.5% to a one-week low of 92.994,

busting through an uptrend that had been gaining momentum and

lifted the index by 1% last week.

“A positive risk backdrop has pushed flows out of the

dollar,” said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage

Pepperstone in Melbourne, who said positive analyst commentary

around oil and cyclical stocks had also helped the broad mood.

“But I wouldn’t be going short dollars just because of

this…it could easily flip up going in to Jackson Hole,” he

added, referring to the Fed’s Friday symposium.

Further moves were slight early in the Asia session, leaving

the Aussie steady at $0.7280, the kiwi at

$0.6888 and sterling at $1.3720.

The Japanese yen and Swiss franc both

rose above their 20-day moving averages as the dollar weakened,

leaving the yen at 109.70 per dollar and the franc at 0.9123 per

dollar.

Data overnight showed strong, but slowing services and

manufacturing activity in Europe while business activity growth

in the United States slowed for a third straight month as the

spread of the Delta virus variant took a toll.

For some investors, that casts enough uncertainty over the

outlook to make it unlikely that the Fed delivers much of a

signal at all during the symposium, putting pressure on the

currency because it has gained with taper expectations.

“The weight of positioning and expectations leaves the

dollar exposed in the event Jackson Hole does not produce a

clear and imminent Fed taper signal,” Westpac strategists said

in a note.

“But any setback likely proves short-lived if key Fed

officials stress confidence that ‘substantial further progress’

is on the horizon and that a slowing of asset purchases could

commence in coming months.”

In the meantime, traders are again focused on COVID

outbreaks in Asia – with China appearing to be gaining control

of cases and investors hoping New Zealand can do likewise.

New Zealand is under national lockdown until Friday as an

outbreak tops 100 cases, but the currency joined in the

overnight bounce and the probability of a rate hike in October

has crept back above 40%.

“On balance the market seems to be slanting toward the view

that NZ will beat Delta, and if that is the case, that should

put (interest rate) hikes and carry back on the table later in

the year,” said analysts at ANZ Bank.

“The market has seen the kiwi bounce off $0.68 when all the

chips were down, and that’ll likely be a solid base of support

for now.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0052 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1741 $1.1746 -0.03% -3.90% +1.1749 +1.1741

Dollar/Yen 109.7500 109.6600 +0.07% +6.24% +109.7500 +109.6700

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9129 0.9123 +0.08% +3.19% +0.9129 +0.9122

Sterling/Dollar 1.3719 1.3729 -0.05% +0.43% +1.3726 +1.3721

Dollar/Canadian 1.2655 1.2649 +0.06% -0.62% +1.2656 +1.2646

Aussie/Dollar 0.7204 0.7212 -0.10% -6.34% +0.7215 +0.7203

NZ 0.6884 0.6891 -0.09% -4.13% +0.6898 +0.6884

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

