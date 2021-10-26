Dollar hovers in narrow range ahead of central bank meetings

Article content
NEW YORK/LONDON — The U.S. dollar traded
in a narrow range on Tuesday as markets awaited news from
central bankers in coming days that might spark volatility.
The U.S. dollar index was unchanged at 93.8330 at
1356 GMT. It was hovering midway between a one-year high of
94.563 hit earlier in the month and a one-month low of 93.483
made on Monday.
Analysts said it might stay there through a slew of central
bank meetings and economic data that could shift views on
interest rates, inflation and growth rates.

Yields on 10-year U.S. and German government securities also
stayed in narrow ranges, with the U.S. note yielding 1.6361% in
the morning in New York.
“The markets are just pausing right now,” said Joseph
Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com.
The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday and the European
Central Bank and Bank of Japan meet on Thursday. Next week
brings meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England,
Reserve Bank of Australia and Norges Bank.
The euro was unchanged at $1.1610. The euro has
been weakened recently by expectations that the European Central
Bank will take a dovish stance when it meets.
Bigger movements came from the British pound, the Australian
dollar and the Japanese yen.
Sterling rose to more than $1.38 after British

retailers reported stronger than expected sales in October
affirming the prospect of higher rates. The pound then slipped
back and was at $1.3794, still up 0.2% for the day.
The Aussie, which tends to move with commodity prices,
gained 0.3% to $0.7514. Last week, it traded above
$0.75 for the first time since July.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.4% against the Japanese yen, with the
pair at 114.1600, below the four-year high of 114.695 reached
last week.
The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its massive
stimulus program and slash this year’s inflation forecast when
it meets on Thursday, showing that it has no intention to follow
other central banks in backing away from pandemic policies.
The Canadian dollar gained slightly on the

greenback on Tuesday as oil prices rose, but it was held back by
the approaching Bank of Canada meeting.
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its inflation
forecast and to largely end stimulus from its pandemic-era
bond-buying program.
So far in 2021, energy-exporting currencies whose central
banks are preparing to tighten – such as the Canadian dollar or
Norwegian crown – have outperformed, ING strategists noted.
The European Central Bank will likely underscore its dovish
guidance, while U.S. GDP data on Thursday will show the
economy’s rebound stalling, analysts said.
“The ECB’s continued reluctance to raise rates should
continue to weigh on the euro as other G10 central banks embark
on hiking cycles,” wrote MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman in a

note to clients.
Bitcoin was down 1% at $62,295 at 1356 GMT.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:56 AM (1356 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 93.8330 93.8420 +0.00% 4.281% +93.9650 +93.7030
Euro/Dollar $1.1610 $1.1611 -0.01% -4.98% +$1.1626 +$1.1595
Dollar/Yen 114.1600 113.7200 +0.39% +10.49% +114.2000 +113.6800
Euro/Yen 132.52 132.01 +0.39% +4.41% +132.6600 +131.9800
Dollar/Swiss 0.9199 0.9200 +0.00% +3.99% +0.9226 +0.9188
Sterling/Dollar $1.3794 $1.3768 +0.21% +0.98% +$1.3829 +$1.3758
Dollar/Canadian 1.2359 1.2382 -0.19% -2.94% +1.2393 +1.2350
Aussie/Dollar $0.7514 $0.7491 +0.31% -2.32% +$0.7525 +$0.7485

Euro/Swiss 1.0678 1.0677 +0.01% -1.19% +1.0703 +1.0675
Euro/Sterling 0.8415 0.8431 -0.19% -5.84% +0.8437 +0.8403
NZ $0.7174 $0.7167 +0.13% -0.07% +$0.7193 +$0.7155
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.3380 8.3610 -0.44% -3.06% +8.3755 +8.3215
Euro/Norway 9.6797 9.6985 -0.19% -7.52% +9.7145 +9.6689
Dollar/Sweden 8.5948 8.6049 -0.11% +4.86% +8.6286 +8.5901
Euro/Sweden 9.9777 9.9890 -0.11% -0.98% +10.0084 +9.9752
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in
London. Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore.
Editing by John Stonestreet and Angus MacSwan.)
