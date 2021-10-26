Home Business Dollar hovers in narrow range ahead of central bank meetings

Dollar hovers in narrow range ahead of central bank meetings

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Reuters

David Henry and Elizabeth Howcroft

NEW YORK/LONDON — The U.S. dollar traded

in a narrow range on Tuesday as markets awaited news from

central bankers in coming days that might spark volatility.

The U.S. dollar index was unchanged at 93.8330 at

1356 GMT. It was hovering midway between a one-year high of

94.563 hit earlier in the month and a one-month low of 93.483

made on Monday.

Analysts said it might stay there through a slew of central

bank meetings and economic data that could shift views on

interest rates, inflation and growth rates.

Yields on 10-year U.S. and German government securities also

stayed in narrow ranges, with the U.S. note yielding 1.6361% in

the morning in New York.

“The markets are just pausing right now,” said Joseph

Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com.

The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday and the European

Central Bank and Bank of Japan meet on Thursday. Next week

brings meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England,

Reserve Bank of Australia and Norges Bank.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1610. The euro has

been weakened recently by expectations that the European Central

Bank will take a dovish stance when it meets.

Bigger movements came from the British pound, the Australian

dollar and the Japanese yen.

Sterling rose to more than $1.38 after British

retailers reported stronger than expected sales in October

affirming the prospect of higher rates. The pound then slipped

back and was at $1.3794, still up 0.2% for the day.

The Aussie, which tends to move with commodity prices,

gained 0.3% to $0.7514. Last week, it traded above

$0.75 for the first time since July.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.4% against the Japanese yen, with the

pair at 114.1600, below the four-year high of 114.695 reached

last week.

The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its massive

stimulus program and slash this year’s inflation forecast when

it meets on Thursday, showing that it has no intention to follow

other central banks in backing away from pandemic policies.

The Canadian dollar gained slightly on the

greenback on Tuesday as oil prices rose, but it was held back by

the approaching Bank of Canada meeting.

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its inflation

forecast and to largely end stimulus from its pandemic-era

bond-buying program.

So far in 2021, energy-exporting currencies whose central

banks are preparing to tighten – such as the Canadian dollar or

Norwegian crown – have outperformed, ING strategists noted.

The European Central Bank will likely underscore its dovish

guidance, while U.S. GDP data on Thursday will show the

economy’s rebound stalling, analysts said.

“The ECB’s continued reluctance to raise rates should

continue to weigh on the euro as other G10 central banks embark

on hiking cycles,” wrote MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman in a

note to clients.

Bitcoin was down 1% at $62,295 at 1356 GMT.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:56 AM (1356 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 93.8330 93.8420 +0.00% 4.281% +93.9650 +93.7030

Euro/Dollar $1.1610 $1.1611 -0.01% -4.98% +$1.1626 +$1.1595

Dollar/Yen 114.1600 113.7200 +0.39% +10.49% +114.2000 +113.6800

Euro/Yen 132.52 132.01 +0.39% +4.41% +132.6600 +131.9800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9199 0.9200 +0.00% +3.99% +0.9226 +0.9188

Sterling/Dollar $1.3794 $1.3768 +0.21% +0.98% +$1.3829 +$1.3758

Dollar/Canadian 1.2359 1.2382 -0.19% -2.94% +1.2393 +1.2350

Aussie/Dollar $0.7514 $0.7491 +0.31% -2.32% +$0.7525 +$0.7485

Euro/Swiss 1.0678 1.0677 +0.01% -1.19% +1.0703 +1.0675

Euro/Sterling 0.8415 0.8431 -0.19% -5.84% +0.8437 +0.8403

NZ $0.7174 $0.7167 +0.13% -0.07% +$0.7193 +$0.7155

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.3380 8.3610 -0.44% -3.06% +8.3755 +8.3215

Euro/Norway 9.6797 9.6985 -0.19% -7.52% +9.7145 +9.6689

Dollar/Sweden 8.5948 8.6049 -0.11% +4.86% +8.6286 +8.5901

Euro/Sweden 9.9777 9.9890 -0.11% -0.98% +10.0084 +9.9752

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in

London. Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore.

Editing by John Stonestreet and Angus MacSwan.)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLES

©