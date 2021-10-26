Dollar hovers in narrow range ahead of central bank meetings

bank meetings and economic data that could shift views on

Analysts said it might stay there through a slew of central

94.563 hit earlier in the month and a one-month low of 93.483

1356 GMT. It was hovering midway between a one-year high of

The U.S. dollar index was unchanged at 93.8330 at

central bankers in coming days that might spark volatility.

in a narrow range on Tuesday as markets awaited news from

NEW YORK/LONDON — The U.S. dollar traded

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sterling rose to more than $1.38 after British

dollar and the Japanese yen.

Bigger movements came from the British pound, the Australian

Bank will take a dovish stance when it meets.

been weakened recently by expectations that the European Central

The euro was unchanged at $1.1610. The euro has

Reserve Bank of Australia and Norges Bank.

brings meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England,

Central Bank and Bank of Japan meet on Thursday. Next week

The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday and the European

“The markets are just pausing right now,” said Joseph

the morning in New York.

stayed in narrow ranges, with the U.S. note yielding 1.6361% in

Yields on 10-year U.S. and German government securities also

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

retailers reported stronger than expected sales in October

affirming the prospect of higher rates. The pound then slipped

back and was at $1.3794, still up 0.2% for the day.

The Aussie, which tends to move with commodity prices,

gained 0.3% to $0.7514. Last week, it traded above

$0.75 for the first time since July.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.4% against the Japanese yen, with the

pair at 114.1600, below the four-year high of 114.695 reached

last week.

The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its massive

stimulus program and slash this year’s inflation forecast when

it meets on Thursday, showing that it has no intention to follow

other central banks in backing away from pandemic policies.

The Canadian dollar gained slightly on the