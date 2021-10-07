Dollar holds near 14-month high to euro on inflation fears

Article content
TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar held close to
a 14-month high against the euro on Thursday as a surge in
energy prices fueled worries that inflation could crimp
economic growth while also prodding the Federal Reserve to act
sooner to normalize policy.
The U.S. currency was steady at $1.1558 per euro
after strengthening to $1.1529 on Wednesday for the first time
since July of last year.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 94.188
Article content
from Wednesday, following a nearly 0.5% climb over the past two
sessions. The index hit a one-year high of 94.504 last week.
The Japanese yen, another safe haven, was mostly
flat at 111.375 per dollar, near the middle of its range of the
past week and a half.
Overnight, crude oil rallied to a seven-year high before
taking a breather from its recent torrid gains, while natural
gas jumped to a record peak in Europe and coal prices from major
exporters also hit all-time highs.
“All the talk on the (trading) floors, on social media and
through broad markets has been around Nat Gas, and it was
deafening,” Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone
in Melbourne, wrote in a client note titled “OMGas.”
“Traders feared stagflation risks were on the march and
Article content
questioned how on earth do central banks deal with a stagflation
event driven by a supply shock?”
Investors also remained on edge regarding U.S. debt ceiling
negotiations, even as the top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch
McConnell said his party would allow an extension of the federal
debt ceiling into December, a move that would head off a
historic default with a heavy economic toll.
The Federal Reserve, which has till now mainly contended
that inflationary pressures will prove transitory, has said it
is likely to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon
as November, before following up with interest rate
increases.
Employment has been the Fed’s other main focus, and the
closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday could provide
Article content
additional clues to the timing of the Fed’s next moves.
Economists expect continued improvement in the labor market,
with a consensus forecast for 473,000 jobs to have been added in
September, a Reuters poll showed.
U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in
September as COVID-19 infections started subsiding, allowing
Americans to travel, frequent restaurants and reengage in other
high-contact activities, the ADP National Employment Report
showed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, bitcoin, the world’s biggest
cryptocurrency by market value, hovered near an almost
five-month high of $55,800 touched on Wednesday, last trading
around $54,881.
========================================================
Article content
Currency bid prices at 0114 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1554 $1.1557 -0.02% -5.43% +1.1561 +1.1551
Dollar/Yen 111.4250 111.3800 -0.01% +7.82% +111.4400 +111.3650
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9283 0.9273 +0.08% +4.89% +0.9283 +0.9275
Sterling/Dollar 1.3587 1.3580 +0.06% -0.54% +1.3596 +1.3587
Dollar/Canadian 1.2583 1.2591 -0.05% -1.17% +1.2593 +1.2572
Aussie/Dollar 0.7282 0.7273 +0.12% -5.34% +0.7287 +0.7269
NZ 0.6914 0.6916 +0.00% -3.69% +0.6920 +0.6912
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)
