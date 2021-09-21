Dollar holds gains, yuan under pressure as Evergrande risks grow

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The offshore yuan wallowed near

an almost one-month low on Tuesday while the safe-haven dollar

and yen stood tall as investors sought shelter from a potential

China Evergrande default.

The New Zealand dollar also sank after the central bank’s

assistant governor poured cold water on bets for a 50 basis

point rate hike next month.

The yuan stood at 6.4805 per dollar after weakening

as far as 6.4879 on Monday for the first time since Aug. 23.

Mainland markets are shut for holidays until Wednesday.

“It feels like the market was waiting on something from the

Chinese authorities over the weekend to calm the markets and

ringfence the contagion worries from a looming Evergrande

default, and that didn’t come,” Chris Weston, head of research

at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

“Traders sense a credit event is coming.”

Analysts at Wells Fargo expect the dollar to reach 6.60 per

yuan in the next month for the first time since November.

The U.S. currency had already been rising on expectations

the Federal Reserve will signal a start to stimulus tapering at

a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday.

The greenback was mostly flat at $1.17245 per euro

after gaining to $1.1700 overnight, also a first since Aug. 23.

The yen eased back about 0.2% to 128.50 to the single

currency, but still close to its high of 128.155

from Monday, a level not seen since Aug. 20.

The dollar rose 0.18% to 109.58 yen, trimming some

of its overnight losses, but with the pair still meandering near

the middle of the trading range of the past 2-1/2 months.

The Bank of Japan decides policy on Wednesday, with no

change expected to its massive stimulus program.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six major peers, was little changed at 93.2241 after rising

overnight to 93.455 for the first time since Aug. 23.

Market sentiment has been rattled by potential contagion

from Evergrande, which is trying to raise funds to pay

a host of lenders, suppliers and investors. A deadline for an

$83.5 million interest payment on one of its bonds is due on

Thursday, and the company has $305 billion in liabilities.

On Monday, Chinese regulators warned that the company’s

insolvency could fuel broader risks in the country’s financial

system if not stabilized.

Moves in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng could dictate the

direction for the Australian dollar and other commodity-linked

currencies in the near term, Pepperstone’s Weston said.

The Aussie edged 0.07% higher to $0.7258 after

dipping to $0.72205 in the previous session for the first time

since Aug. 24.

New Zealand’s kiwi dropped 0.3% to $0.7011,

approaching Monday’s low of $0.7006, the weakest level this

month. A 50 basis point hike to the RBNZ’s policy rate looks

unlikely after the text of a speech from Assistant Governor

Christian Hawkesby hinted that the central bank would move in 25

basis point increments.

Sterling was little changed at $1.3662 after

sliding to a nearly one-month low of $1.3640 overnight. The Bank

of England announces a policy decision on Thursday.

The loonie regained some footing having hit a one-month low

of C$1.2896 against its U.S. counterpart overnight

heading into national election that could heighten political

uncertainty in Canada. The dollar slipped 0.15% to C$1.2805 in

Asia.

Cryptocurrencies were also hurt by the turn in risk

sentiment, with bitcoin down more than 3% to around

$41,700 on Tuesday after earlier touching $40,192.90 for the

first time since Aug. 6.

Smaller rival ether also slid around 3% to

$2,891.77, after dipping to $2,803.20, also a first since Aug.

6.

$1.1724 $1.1728 +1.1730 +1.1724

109.5900 109.4000 +109.5900 +0.0000

128.48 128.26 +128.5000 +128.2400

0.9279 0.9278 +0.9281 +0.9277

1.3654 1.3657 +1.3664 +1.3650

1.2801 1.2820 +1.2822 +1.2800

0.7257 0.7253 +0.7263 +0.7249

0.7008 0.7031 +0.7027 +0.7000

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR