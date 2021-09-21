Dollar holds gains, yuan under pressure as Evergrande risks grow

Article content
TOKYO — The offshore yuan wallowed near
an almost one-month low on Tuesday while the safe-haven dollar
and yen stood tall as investors sought shelter from a potential
China Evergrande default.
The New Zealand dollar also sank after the central bank’s
assistant governor poured cold water on bets for a 50 basis
point rate hike next month.
The yuan stood at 6.4805 per dollar after weakening
as far as 6.4879 on Monday for the first time since Aug. 23.
Mainland markets are shut for holidays until Wednesday.
“It feels like the market was waiting on something from the
Chinese authorities over the weekend to calm the markets and
ringfence the contagion worries from a looming Evergrande
default, and that didn’t come,” Chris Weston, head of research
at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.
“Traders sense a credit event is coming.”
Analysts at Wells Fargo expect the dollar to reach 6.60 per
yuan in the next month for the first time since November.
The U.S. currency had already been rising on expectations
the Federal Reserve will signal a start to stimulus tapering at
a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday.
The greenback was mostly flat at $1.17245 per euro
after gaining to $1.1700 overnight, also a first since Aug. 23.
The yen eased back about 0.2% to 128.50 to the single
currency, but still close to its high of 128.155
from Monday, a level not seen since Aug. 20.
The dollar rose 0.18% to 109.58 yen, trimming some
of its overnight losses, but with the pair still meandering near
the middle of the trading range of the past 2-1/2 months.
The Bank of Japan decides policy on Wednesday, with no
change expected to its massive stimulus program.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six major peers, was little changed at 93.2241 after rising
overnight to 93.455 for the first time since Aug. 23.
Market sentiment has been rattled by potential contagion
from Evergrande, which is trying to raise funds to pay
a host of lenders, suppliers and investors. A deadline for an
$83.5 million interest payment on one of its bonds is due on
Thursday, and the company has $305 billion in liabilities.
On Monday, Chinese regulators warned that the company’s
insolvency could fuel broader risks in the country’s financial
system if not stabilized.
Moves in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng could dictate the
direction for the Australian dollar and other commodity-linked
currencies in the near term, Pepperstone’s Weston said.
The Aussie edged 0.07% higher to $0.7258 after
dipping to $0.72205 in the previous session for the first time
since Aug. 24.
New Zealand’s kiwi dropped 0.3% to $0.7011,
approaching Monday’s low of $0.7006, the weakest level this
month. A 50 basis point hike to the RBNZ’s policy rate looks
unlikely after the text of a speech from Assistant Governor
Christian Hawkesby hinted that the central bank would move in 25
basis point increments.
Sterling was little changed at $1.3662 after
sliding to a nearly one-month low of $1.3640 overnight. The Bank
of England announces a policy decision on Thursday.
The loonie regained some footing having hit a one-month low
of C$1.2896 against its U.S. counterpart overnight
heading into national election that could heighten political
uncertainty in Canada. The dollar slipped 0.15% to C$1.2805 in
Asia.
Cryptocurrencies were also hurt by the turn in risk
sentiment, with bitcoin down more than 3% to around
$41,700 on Tuesday after earlier touching $40,192.90 for the
first time since Aug. 6.
Smaller rival ether also slid around 3% to
$2,891.77, after dipping to $2,803.20, also a first since Aug.
6.
$1.1724 $1.1728 +1.1730 +1.1724
109.5900 109.4000 +109.5900 +0.0000
128.48 128.26 +128.5000 +128.2400
0.9279 0.9278 +0.9281 +0.9277
1.3654 1.3657 +1.3664 +1.3650
1.2801 1.2820 +1.2822 +1.2800
0.7257 0.7253 +0.7263 +0.7249
0.7008 0.7031 +0.7027 +0.7000
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)
