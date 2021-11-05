Dollar holds gains ahead of US jobs data; sterling tumbles

Article content LONDON — The dollar was heading for a second straight week of gains versus major peers on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report and after a string of central banks this week pushed back against faster tightening of monetary policy. Investors will be closely watching fresh U.S. labor market data due later on Friday, which could sway the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate increases. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, has strengthened nearly 1% over the past fortnight and consolidated its gains on Friday, up 0.1% ahead of the jobs data at 94.452.

Article content Investors have been forced to reset monetary policy expectations this week, after some of the biggest global central banks knocked back bets for early rate hikes. The Bank of England’s decision on Thursday not to lift rock-bottom benchmark rates proved the biggest shock for markets and pushed sterling to its biggest one-day fall in more than 18 months by as much as 1.6% on the day. Sterling fell a further 0.4% on Friday, hitting a fresh one-month low of $1.34390. Earlier in the week, the Reserve Bank of Australia also stuck to its dovish stance despite inflationary pressure and held rates. The Aussie is on track for a nearly 2% weekly fall, and was last down 0.3% on the day at $0.73795. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde pushed back on Wednesday against market bets for a rate hike as soon as next October and said it was very unlikely such a move would occur in 2022.