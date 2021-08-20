Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
TOKYO — The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered
near a 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed by
fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global
economic recovery.
The greenback has also been boosted by expectations the
Federal Reserve could still start to taper stimulus this year,
even with COVID-19 infections surging this month in the United
States.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six rivals, was little changed at 93.544 from Thursday, when it
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
touched 93.587 for the first time since early November. For the
week, it’s on track to gain 1.1%, the most in two months.
The Canadian dollar dropped to a fresh six-month
low of C$1.2832 amid a plunge in oil prices on those economic
growth worries, while the Aussie and New Zealand dollars
languished near nine-month lows.
“Risk aversion in the air has buoyed the greenback, with
pro-growth currencies bearing the brunt of it,” Rodrigo Catril,
a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.
The yen, another safe-haven currency, slipped 0.1%
to 109.87 per dollar on Friday, but remains in the center of its
trading range of the past six weeks.
The euro ticked up 0.05% to $1.6825, but still
traded near the 9 1/2-month low of $1.16655 reached overnight.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
It is down 0.94% this week, the most since mid-June.
Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting, released on Wednesday,
showed officials largely expect to reduce their monthly bond
buying later this year, although divisions remain on the timing
and pace of a taper, and whether inflation, joblessness or the
coronavirus pandemic pose a bigger risk to economic recovery.
A decline in debt purchases by the Fed is widely considered
positive for the dollar as it is expected to raise U.S.
government bond yields, making it more attractive for investors
to hold dollar-denominated assets.
The Aussie rose 0.1% to $0.7155 on Friday, but was
still close to the 9 1/2-month low of $0.7143 reached on
Thursday. It has fallen 3% this week, on track for its worst
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
performance since September of last year, with most of the
country under lockdown to battle a COVID-19 outbreak.
New Zealand’s kiwi ticked up 0.1% to $0.6832, but
remained near Thursday’s nine-month trough of $0.6810. It has
sunk 2.9% for the week, also the worst since September, after
its central bank delayed a rate hike, shifting gears as the
country went into a snap COVID-19 lockdown.
Sterling touched a fresh one-month low of $1.3628
on Friday, before trading 0.07% higher at $1.3638. It has fallen
1.64% this week, which would be the biggest drop for two months.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0101 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1681 $1.1677 +0.05% -4.39% +1.1684 +1.1675
Dollar/Yen 109.8300 109.7900 +0.05% +6.34% +109.8800 +109.8400
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9179 0.9188 -0.09% +3.76% +0.9189 +0.9180
Sterling/Dollar 1.3638 1.3631 +0.06% -0.17% +1.3640 +1.3628
Dollar/Canadian 1.2816 1.2831 -0.12% +0.64% +1.2832 +1.2816
Aussie/Dollar 0.7154 0.7147 +0.10% -7.00% +0.7156 +0.7145
NZ 0.6831 0.6827 +0.11% -4.83% +0.6836 +0.6815
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.