Dollar holds firm as risk aversion hammers Canadian dollar, Aussie

TOKYO — The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered

near a 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed by

fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global

economic recovery.

The greenback has also been boosted by expectations the

Federal Reserve could still start to taper stimulus this year,

even with COVID-19 infections surging this month in the United

States.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six rivals, was little changed at 93.544 from Thursday, when it

touched 93.587 for the first time since early November. For the

week, it’s on track to gain 1.1%, the most in two months.

The Canadian dollar dropped to a fresh six-month

low of C$1.2832 amid a plunge in oil prices on those economic

growth worries, while the Aussie and New Zealand dollars

languished near nine-month lows.

“Risk aversion in the air has buoyed the greenback, with

pro-growth currencies bearing the brunt of it,” Rodrigo Catril,

a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

The yen, another safe-haven currency, slipped 0.1%

to 109.87 per dollar on Friday, but remains in the center of its

trading range of the past six weeks.

The euro ticked up 0.05% to $1.6825, but still

traded near the 9 1/2-month low of $1.16655 reached overnight.

It is down 0.94% this week, the most since mid-June.

Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting, released on Wednesday,

showed officials largely expect to reduce their monthly bond

buying later this year, although divisions remain on the timing

and pace of a taper, and whether inflation, joblessness or the

coronavirus pandemic pose a bigger risk to economic recovery.

A decline in debt purchases by the Fed is widely considered

positive for the dollar as it is expected to raise U.S.

government bond yields, making it more attractive for investors

to hold dollar-denominated assets.

The Aussie rose 0.1% to $0.7155 on Friday, but was

still close to the 9 1/2-month low of $0.7143 reached on

Thursday. It has fallen 3% this week, on track for its worst

performance since September of last year, with most of the

country under lockdown to battle a COVID-19 outbreak.

New Zealand’s kiwi ticked up 0.1% to $0.6832, but

remained near Thursday’s nine-month trough of $0.6810. It has

sunk 2.9% for the week, also the worst since September, after

its central bank delayed a rate hike, shifting gears as the

country went into a snap COVID-19 lockdown.

Sterling touched a fresh one-month low of $1.3628

on Friday, before trading 0.07% higher at $1.3638. It has fallen

1.64% this week, which would be the biggest drop for two months.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0101 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1681 $1.1677 +0.05% -4.39% +1.1684 +1.1675

Dollar/Yen 109.8300 109.7900 +0.05% +6.34% +109.8800 +109.8400

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9179 0.9188 -0.09% +3.76% +0.9189 +0.9180

Sterling/Dollar 1.3638 1.3631 +0.06% -0.17% +1.3640 +1.3628

Dollar/Canadian 1.2816 1.2831 -0.12% +0.64% +1.2832 +1.2816

Aussie/Dollar 0.7154 0.7147 +0.10% -7.00% +0.7156 +0.7145

NZ 0.6831 0.6827 +0.11% -4.83% +0.6836 +0.6815

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

