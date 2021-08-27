Dollar holds firm as Fed hawks urge early taper ahead of Powell’s speech

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — The dollar held firm on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish wing called for tapering bond purchases as investors looked to a highly-anticipated speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. The dollar index stood at 93.032, bouncing back from Thursday’s low of 92.807 as the euro traded at $1.1755, having eased from the previous day’s high of $1.1779. The common currency was not helped by a survey showing German consumer sentiment darkened heading into September due to accelerating inflation and rising COVID-19 cases.

Article content Sterling also dropped to $1.3703. Against the yen, the dollar stood little changed at 110.06 yen. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan suggested he expects the Fed to start raising interest rates next year, a comment that analyst took as more hawkish than last week when he appeared nervous about the potential impact of the Delta variant. Two other regional Fed chiefs — Kansas City Fed President Esther George and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard — also downplayed the impact of the Delta variant in separate interviews, with Bullard repeating his call for the Fed to start trimming its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases soon. Many investors, however, think Powell will strike a more dovish tone in his speech at 1400 GMT in the Kansas City Fed’s central banking conference.