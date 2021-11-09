Dollar holds firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar index was barely
higher on Tuesday as traders were cautious a day ahead of highly
anticipated U.S. inflation data.
The dollar zig-zagged after Tuesday’s data showed U.S.
producer prices increased solidly in October, indicating that
high inflation could persist for a while amid tight supply
chains related to the pandemic.
But traders were holding back on big moves ahead of consumer
price index (CPI) data due out on Wednesday morning with
inflation being the hot topic for discussion.

“Looking for any sort of major moves ahead of the U.S. CPI
tomorrow is going to be futile. We will likely see a little bit
more movement on the FX side of things after CPI,” said Mazen
Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.
He expects “a stronger print than consensus on what is
already expected to be a fairly hot CPI print.”
Economists polled by Reuters see monthly CPI accelerating to
0.4% from the previous month’s 0.2% rise, with the closely
watched year-on-year core measure gaining 0.3 percentage points
to 4.3%, well above the Fed’s average annual 2% inflation
target.
The dollar index was up 0.03% at 94.0730 while the
euro dipped 0.03% to $1.1583.
Elsewhere, the yen reached a one-month high against the
greenback of 112.73, before fading back to trade last at 112.91

.
Sterling, hammered last week in the wake of the
Bank of England’s surprise decision to keep rates on hold, was
down 0.21% at $1.3537.
The New Zealand dollar dipped 0.61% to $0.7122
after jumping on Monday. It has been drawing support from
traders wary of the possibility that the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand could raise rates by as much as 50 basis points later
this month.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar dropped 0.6%
to trade at $0.7377.
Bitcoin rose to a record $68,564.40 before
reversing course. It was last down 0.4% at $67,261. Also earlier
ether hit a record high of $4,842.65.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:08AM (1508 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 94.0730 94.0540 +0.03% 4.548% +94.1180 +93.8720
Euro/Dollar $1.1583 $1.1587 -0.03% -5.19% +$1.1609 +$1.1570
Dollar/Yen 112.9100 113.2200 -0.27% +9.28% +113.2900 +112.7300
Euro/Yen 130.79 131.18 -0.30% +3.05% +131.2600 +130.6900
Dollar/Swiss 0.9137 0.9136 -0.01% +3.26% +0.9153 +0.9117
Sterling/Dollar $1.3537 $1.3566 -0.21% -0.91% +$1.3607 +$1.3538
Dollar/Canadian 1.2481 1.2441 +0.33% -1.98% +1.2482 +1.2430
Aussie/Dollar $0.7377 $0.7423 -0.60% -4.08% +$0.7431 +$0.7377
Euro/Swiss 1.0581 1.0585 -0.04% -2.09% +1.0597 +1.0569
Euro/Sterling 0.8555 0.8542 +0.15% -4.27% +0.8560 +0.8522
NZ $0.7122 $0.7168 -0.61% -0.79% +$0.7174 +$0.7124
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.5240 8.5060 -0.18% -1.12% +8.5245 +8.4845
Euro/Norway 9.8769 9.8507 +0.27% -5.64% +9.8778 +9.8309
Dollar/Sweden 8.5741 8.5713 -0.03% +4.61% +8.5882 +8.5391
Euro/Sweden 9.9319 9.9345 -0.03% -1.43% +9.9455 +9.8962
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London, Sinéad Carew in New York;
Additonal reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by
Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Bernadette Baum and Jan Harvey)
