Dollar hits new 9-1/2 month high as FX traders seek safety

Article content LONDON — The U.S. dollar hit a new 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed by fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery just as central banks begin to reverse pandemic-era stimulus. While moves in currency markets were much more contained than on Thursday as equity markets stabilized, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars fell sharply again. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, rose as high as 93.597 for the first time since early November, before trading little changed at 93.535. For the week, it is on track to gain about 1%, the most in two months.

Article content “Trade-weighted measures of the dollar are pushing to new highs for the year. This comes at a time of bullish flattening in the US yield curve – typically representing a more pessimistic re-assessment of growth prospects,” ING currency analysts wrote in a note. “So even though the mood-music from the Fed is very much one of a glide-path to tapering, it looks like a lot of demand for the dollar is coming from investors pulling out of growth stories overseas.” Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials largely expect to reduce their monthly bond buying later this year. The Australian dollar sank to a new 9 1/2-month low of $0.7115, down 0.4%, putting it on track for its worst weekly performance since September 2020, as a COVID-19 lockdown on Sydney was extended by a month.