Dollar hits highest in over 9 months as risk aversion slams Aussie, Canada’s loonie

TOKYO — The safe-haven U.S. dollar marked

a fresh 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed

by fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the

global economic recovery.

The greenback was also boosted by expectations the Federal

Reserve could still start to taper stimulus this year, even with

COVID-19 infections surging this month in the United States.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six rivals, rose as high as 93.597 for the first time since

early November, before trading little changed at 93.535. For the

week, it’s on track to gain 1.08%, the most in two months.

“Markets are unsettled by Delta’s spread and deteriorating

global rebound prospects, yet the Fed continues to inch toward

tapering,” Westpac strategists wrote in a research report.

That has put the dollar index “in an assertive position as

it breaks out to new highs,” and it could top 94 later this year

as a taper comes closer to becoming reality, they said.

The Australian dollar sank to a new 9 1/2-month low

of $0.71265 before trading mostly flat at $0.71455. It has

fallen 3.14% this week, on track for its worst performance since

September of last year, as a COVID-19 lockdown on Sydney was

extended by a month.

New Zealand’s kiwi dipped to a fresh nine-month

trough at $0.6808 before changing hands 0.2% higher on the day

at $0.68385. It has sunk 2.85% for the week, also the worst

since September. The government on Friday extended a snap

COVID-19 lockdown that delayed the country’s central bank from

raising interest rates this week.

The Canadian dollar, commonly known as the

“loonie,” dropped to a fresh six-month low of C$1.2832 amid a

plunge in oil prices on worries about the global economy.

“Risk aversion in the air has buoyed the greenback, with

pro-growth currencies bearing the brunt of it,” Rodrigo Catril,

a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

The yen, another safe-haven currency, was flat at

109.755 per dollar, but remains in the center of its trading

range of the past six weeks.

The euro ticked up 0.09% to $1.16865, but still

traded near the 9 1/2-month low of $1.16655 reached overnight.

It is down 0.91% this week, the most since mid-June.

Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting, released on Wednesday,

showed officials largely expect to reduce their monthly bond

buying later this year, although divisions remain on the timing

and pace of a taper, and whether inflation, joblessness or the

coronavirus pandemic pose a bigger risk to economic recovery.

Daily COVID-19 infections in the United States have soared

from fewer than 10,000 in early July to more than 150,000 in

August as the Delta variant took hold.

A decline in debt purchases by the Fed is widely considered

positive for the dollar as it is expected to raise U.S.

government bond yields, making it more attractive for investors

to hold dollar-denominated assets.

The focus for Fed watchers now is the annual Jackson Hole,

Wyoming symposium, which runs Aug. 26 to 28.

Sterling touched a fresh one-month low of $1.3619

before trading flat at $1.36335. It has fallen 1.71% this week,

which would be the biggest drop for two months.

The Chinese yuan sank to a new three-week low of

6.5104 per dollar in the offshore market before trading about

0.1% weaker at 6.5056.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

