Dollar hits 16-month high as inflation fears set it up for best week since June

Matilda Colman
TOKYO — The U.S. dollar headed for its

best week in almost five months against major peers on Friday,

amid bets for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after

data this week showed the fastest U.S. inflation in three

decades.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six peers, hit a fresh 16-month high of 95.266, on track for a

1.05% gain this week, the most since the period ended June 20.

The euro slipped back to a 16-month low at

$1.1436, and sterling dipped to $1.3354, its weakest

level this year.

“We close out the week with the USD thoroughly breaking

out,” Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone,

wrote in a client note. “I am seeing signs of an impending mean

reversion play in the USD, but in this flow, dips are a buying

opportunity.”

Data on Wednesday showed a broad-based rise in U.S. consumer

prices last month at the fastest annual pace since 1990, calling

into question the Fed’s contention that price pressures will be

“transitory” and fueling speculation that policymakers would

lift interest rates sooner than previously thought.

Markets now price a first rate increase by July and a high

likelihood of another by November.

“We still think market pricing has room to firm further,

especially in 2023, which can further support USD,” Commonwealth

Bank of Australia strategist Kimberley Mundy wrote in a client

note.

By contrast, “interest rate futures are too aggressive in

pricing in (European Central Bank) rate increases for next year

considering ECB policymakers are not budging from their

ultra-dovish guidance,” giving scope for further euro weakness,

she said.

Traders will be watching inflation readings from a

University of Michigan survey, along with JOLTS job openings

data later in the global day.

New York Fed president John Williams speaks at an online

conference, potentially offering a glimpse of how policymakers

are reacting to the red-hot inflation print.

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane also

speaks on a panel at a separate event.

The dollar rose as high as 114.30 yen on Friday,

the strongest since Nov. 1.

It touched a three-week high of 0.92295 Swiss franc

.

Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler

said at an event late on Thursday the Swiss franc remained in

demand as a safe haven investment with market uncertainties

elevated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar sank as low as

$0.7277 for the first time in more than a month.

The New Zealand dollar dropped as low as $0.69965,

a level not seen since Oct. 14.

In crypto, bitcoin traded just south of $65,000,

down from a record $69,000 earlier in the week.

Ether changed hands at around $4,800,within sight

of the all-time peak of $4,868.79 reached Tuesday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0553 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1443 $1.1450 -0.05% -6.33% +1.1453 +1.1436

Dollar/Yen 114.1750 113.9800 +0.26% +10.64% +114.2900 +114.2500

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9221 0.9210 +0.14% +4.24% +0.9229 +0.9215

Sterling/Dollar 1.3367 1.3363 +0.04% -2.14% +1.3372 +1.3354

Dollar/Canadian 1.2584 1.2582 +0.02% -1.18% +1.2600 +1.2582

Aussie/Dollar 0.7292 0.7291 +0.01% -5.21% +0.7296 +0.7277

NZ 0.7009 0.7022 -0.18% -2.40% +0.7023 +0.6997

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Comments

