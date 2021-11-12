Dollar hits 16-month high as inflation fears put it on track for best week since June

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar headed for its

best week in almost five months against major peers on Friday,

amid bets for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after

data this week showed the fastest U.S. inflation in three

decades.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six peers, hit a fresh 16-month high of 95.256, on track for a

1.08% gain this week, the most since the period ended June 20.

The euro slipped back to a 16-month low at

$1.1439, and sterling dipped to $1.33565, its weakest

level this year.

Data on Wednesday showed a broad-based rise in U.S. consumer

prices last month at the fastest annual pace since 1990, calling

into question the Fed’s contention that price pressures will be

“transitory” and fueling speculation that policymakers would

lift interest rates sooner than previously thought.

Markets now price a first rate hike by July and another by

December.

“We still think market pricing has room to firm further,

especially in 2023, which can further support USD,” Commonwealth

Bank of Australia strategist Kimberley Mundy wrote in a client

note.

By contrast, “interest rate futures are too aggressive in

pricing in (European Central Bank) rate increases for next year

considering ECB policymakers are not budging from their

ultra-dovish guidance,” giving scope for further euro weakness,

she said.

Traders will be watching inflation readings from a

University of Michigan survey, along with JOLTS job openings

data later in the global day.

New York Fed president John Williams speaks at an online

conference, potentially offering a glimpse of how policymakers

are reacting to the red-hot inflation print.

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane also

speaks on a panel at a separate event.

The dollar rose as high as 114.265 yen on Friday,

a one-week peak.

It touched a 2 1/2-week high of 0.9224 Swiss franc

for a second consecutive day.

Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler

said at an event late on Thursday the Swiss franc remained in

demand as a safe haven investment with market uncertainties

elevated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar sank as low as

$0.7283 for the first time in more than a month.

The New Zealand dollar dropped as low as $0.7005, a

level not seen since Oct. 14.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0128 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1437 $1.1450 -0.11% -6.39% +1.1453 +1.1437

Dollar/Yen 114.2800 113.9800 +0.00% +10.35% +114.2900 +0.0000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9224 0.9210 +0.16% +4.27% +0.9225 +0.9215

Sterling/Dollar 1.3355 1.3363 -0.05% -2.24% +1.3372 +1.3357

Dollar/Canadian 1.2594 1.2582 +0.10% -1.09% +1.2595 +1.2582

Aussie/Dollar 0.7283 0.7291 -0.11% -5.32% +0.7296 +0.7283

NZ 0.7004 0.7022 -0.25% -2.46% +0.7023 +0.7004

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Richard Pullin)

Comments

