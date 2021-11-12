Dollar hits 16-month high as inflation fears put it on track for best week since June

Article content
TOKYO — The U.S. dollar headed for its
best week in almost five months against major peers on Friday,
amid bets for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after
data this week showed the fastest U.S. inflation in three
decades.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six peers, hit a fresh 16-month high of 95.256, on track for a
1.08% gain this week, the most since the period ended June 20.
The euro slipped back to a 16-month low at
$1.1439, and sterling dipped to $1.33565, its weakest
Article content
level this year.
Data on Wednesday showed a broad-based rise in U.S. consumer
prices last month at the fastest annual pace since 1990, calling
into question the Fed’s contention that price pressures will be
“transitory” and fueling speculation that policymakers would
lift interest rates sooner than previously thought.
Markets now price a first rate hike by July and another by
December.
“We still think market pricing has room to firm further,
especially in 2023, which can further support USD,” Commonwealth
Bank of Australia strategist Kimberley Mundy wrote in a client
note.
By contrast, “interest rate futures are too aggressive in
pricing in (European Central Bank) rate increases for next year
considering ECB policymakers are not budging from their
Article content
ultra-dovish guidance,” giving scope for further euro weakness,
she said.
Traders will be watching inflation readings from a
University of Michigan survey, along with JOLTS job openings
data later in the global day.
New York Fed president John Williams speaks at an online
conference, potentially offering a glimpse of how policymakers
are reacting to the red-hot inflation print.
European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane also
speaks on a panel at a separate event.
The dollar rose as high as 114.265 yen on Friday,
a one-week peak.
It touched a 2 1/2-week high of 0.9224 Swiss franc
for a second consecutive day.
Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler
said at an event late on Thursday the Swiss franc remained in
Article content
demand as a safe haven investment with market uncertainties
elevated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar sank as low as
$0.7283 for the first time in more than a month.
The New Zealand dollar dropped as low as $0.7005, a
level not seen since Oct. 14.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0128 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1437 $1.1450 -0.11% -6.39% +1.1453 +1.1437
Dollar/Yen 114.2800 113.9800 +0.00% +10.35% +114.2900 +0.0000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9224 0.9210 +0.16% +4.27% +0.9225 +0.9215
Sterling/Dollar 1.3355 1.3363 -0.05% -2.24% +1.3372 +1.3357
Dollar/Canadian 1.2594 1.2582 +0.10% -1.09% +1.2595 +1.2582
Aussie/Dollar 0.7283 0.7291 -0.11% -5.32% +0.7296 +0.7283
NZ 0.7004 0.7022 -0.25% -2.46% +0.7023 +0.7004
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Richard Pullin)
