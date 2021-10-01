Dollar heads for best week in months as Fed tightening looms

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar began the last
quarter of 2021 near its highest levels of the year and headed
for its best week since June, as currency markets braced for
U.S. interest rates to rise before those of major peers.
The euro slipped 0.1% early on Friday to $1.1572
and has fallen 1.3% this week, tumbling through major support
around $1.16 to touch its lowest levels since July 2020.
The yen is down 0.6% for the week and twice as
much in a fortnight as higher U.S. Treasury yields have drawn
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
flows out of the Japanese yen into dollars. U.S. Treasury yields
have surged on growing market expectations of U.S. tapering by
year-end and rate hikes in 2022.
The yen bounced from a 19-month low of 112.08 per dollar on
Thursday as yields settled, last trading at 111.41 per dollar.
The dollar index stood at 94.327, having gained 1.1% so
far this week, the largest weekly rise since late June.
A Federal Reserve meeting last week reinforced expectations
for asset purchase tapering beginning this year and rate hikes
starting in 2022 or early in 2023.
“As long as markets remain confident that the U.S. is going
to start tightening monetary policy within a reasonable
timeframe, the dollar should remain well supported and
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
eventually rise 5-10% from current levels,” said Societe
Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
“The prospect of the European Central Bank keeping rates
below zero while the Fed hikes should keep euro/dollar in the
post-2014 range, with a center of gravity around $1.12-1.16,” he
said.
Commodity currencies made a bounce on the dollar on Thursday
following a Bloomberg report which said China had ordered energy
companies to secure supplies for the winter at all costs, citing
unnamed people familiar with the matter.
Beijing is scrambling to deliver more coal to utilities to
restore supply amid a power crunch that has unsettled markets
due to the likely hit to economic growth.
The Australian dollar rose 0.7% overnight but that was
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
hardly enough to offset a slide in the quarter as prices for
Australia’s major export, iron ore, fell. The Aussie slumped
3.6% in the third quarter – the worst performance of any G10
currency against the dollar.
The Aussie hit one-month lows earlier this week and
was last just above those levels at $0.7222. The New Zealand
dollar also lifted from a month-low on Thursday and
last sat at $0.6892.
Central banks in both countries meet next week, with the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand expected to hike rates.
Sterling was also an underperformer last quarter, dropping
2.5%, and looks set to log its worst week in more than a month
weighed by worries about a hawkish sounding central bank in
spite of growing supply chain problems.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Sterling traded just above a 9-month low at
$1.3445.
Markets in Hong Kong and China are closed on Friday. Later
in the day, traders are awaiting U.S. personal spending and core
consumption deflator data and nervously watching for any
progress on the debate over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
A deadline for authorizing extra Treasury borrowing looms in
mid-October.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0134 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1571 $1.1578 -0.06% -5.30% +1.1583 +1.1564
Dollar/Yen 111.2700 111.3550 -0.07% +7.73% +111.4800 +111.2750
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9321 0.9317 +0.05% +5.36% +0.9333 +0.9314
Sterling/Dollar 1.3452 1.3477 -0.17% -1.52% +1.3480 +1.3445
Dollar/Canadian 1.2702 1.2685 +0.13% -0.25% +1.2712 +1.2678
Aussie/Dollar 0.7223 0.7227 -0.03% -6.09% +0.7240 +0.7221
NZ 0.6891 0.6897 -0.09% -4.04% +0.6904 +0.6890
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.