Dollar heads for best week in months as Fed tightening looms

SINGAPORE — The dollar began the last

quarter of 2021 near its highest levels of the year and headed

for its best week since June, as currency markets braced for

U.S. interest rates to rise before those of major peers.

The euro slipped 0.1% early on Friday to $1.1572

and has fallen 1.3% this week, tumbling through major support

around $1.16 to touch its lowest levels since July 2020.

The yen is down 0.6% for the week and twice as

much in a fortnight as higher U.S. Treasury yields have drawn