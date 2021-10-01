Home Business Dollar heads for best week in months as Fed tightening looms

Dollar heads for best week in months as Fed tightening looms

Matilda Colman
Sep 30, 2021  •  40 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SINGAPORE — The dollar began the last

quarter of 2021 near its highest levels of the year and headed

for its best week since June, as currency markets braced for

U.S. interest rates to rise before those of major peers.

The euro slipped 0.1% early on Friday to $1.1572

and has fallen 1.3% this week, tumbling through major support

around $1.16 to touch its lowest levels since July 2020.

The yen is down 0.6% for the week and twice as

much in a fortnight as higher U.S. Treasury yields have drawn

flows out of the Japanese yen into dollars. U.S. Treasury yields

have surged on growing market expectations of U.S. tapering by

year-end and rate hikes in 2022.

The yen bounced from a 19-month low of 112.08 per dollar on

Thursday as yields settled, last trading at 111.41 per dollar.

The dollar index stood at 94.327, having gained 1.1% so

far this week, the largest weekly rise since late June.

A Federal Reserve meeting last week reinforced expectations

for asset purchase tapering beginning this year and rate hikes

starting in 2022 or early in 2023.

“As long as markets remain confident that the U.S. is going

to start tightening monetary policy within a reasonable

timeframe, the dollar should remain well supported and

eventually rise 5-10% from current levels,” said Societe

Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

“The prospect of the European Central Bank keeping rates

below zero while the Fed hikes should keep euro/dollar in the

post-2014 range, with a center of gravity around $1.12-1.16,” he

said.

Commodity currencies made a bounce on the dollar on Thursday

following a Bloomberg report which said China had ordered energy

companies to secure supplies for the winter at all costs, citing

unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Beijing is scrambling to deliver more coal to utilities to

restore supply amid a power crunch that has unsettled markets

due to the likely hit to economic growth.

The Australian dollar rose 0.7% overnight but that was

hardly enough to offset a slide in the quarter as prices for

Australia’s major export, iron ore, fell. The Aussie slumped

3.6% in the third quarter – the worst performance of any G10

currency against the dollar.

The Aussie hit one-month lows earlier this week and

was last just above those levels at $0.7222. The New Zealand

dollar also lifted from a month-low on Thursday and

last sat at $0.6892.

Central banks in both countries meet next week, with the

Reserve Bank of New Zealand expected to hike rates.

Sterling was also an underperformer last quarter, dropping

2.5%, and looks set to log its worst week in more than a month

weighed by worries about a hawkish sounding central bank in

spite of growing supply chain problems.

Sterling traded just above a 9-month low at

$1.3445.

Markets in Hong Kong and China are closed on Friday. Later

in the day, traders are awaiting U.S. personal spending and core

consumption deflator data and nervously watching for any

progress on the debate over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

A deadline for authorizing extra Treasury borrowing looms in

mid-October.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0134 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1571 $1.1578 -0.06% -5.30% +1.1583 +1.1564

Dollar/Yen 111.2700 111.3550 -0.07% +7.73% +111.4800 +111.2750

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9321 0.9317 +0.05% +5.36% +0.9333 +0.9314

Sterling/Dollar 1.3452 1.3477 -0.17% -1.52% +1.3480 +1.3445

Dollar/Canadian 1.2702 1.2685 +0.13% -0.25% +1.2712 +1.2678

Aussie/Dollar 0.7223 0.7227 -0.03% -6.09% +0.7240 +0.7221

NZ 0.6891 0.6897 -0.09% -4.04% +0.6904 +0.6890

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

