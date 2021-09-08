Dollar General upbeat on holiday inventory amid industry-wide shortages By Reuters

(Reuters) – Dollar General Corp (NYSE:) said on Wednesday its shelves would be stacked with regular Halloween and holiday products this year even as many other U.S. retailers grapple with empty racks due to COVID-19-triggered supply chain issues.
“We’re facing some of the same challenges as others, but our team has done a really nice job of really working a multitude of levers to get the merchandise here,” Chief Operating Officer Jeff Owen said at the Barclays (LON:) Global Consumer Staples Conference.
