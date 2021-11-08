Dollar firms as U.S. inflation poses next test

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Nov 08, 2021  •  12 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SYDNEY — The dollar made a steady start to

the week in Asia on Monday but stayed below Friday peaks, as

currency traders seek a path between markets’ volatile rate

projections and central bankers vowing a wait-and-see approach

despite surging inflation.

The next big test of faith in the Federal Reserve’s

insistence on patience looms on Wednesday, when U.S. inflation

data is expected to show consumer growth running hot.

In the Asia session, the dollar was bid against the yen and

clawed back some ground lost last week, rising 0.2% to 113.65

yen. The dollar also rose slightly on the euro

to $1.1558, though remained below the 15-month top of

$1.15135 made in the wake of strong U.S. labor data on Friday.

Sterling, which was walloped when the Bank of

England (BoE) surprised traders by holding rates steady last

week, hovered at $1.3478 after falling as far as $1.3425 on

Friday, a five-week low.

The BoE’s surprise triggered a sharp pullback in aggressive

bets on imminent rate hikes in Britain and globally.

“Central banks have distorted a whole lot of markets,

pumping up the equity market and pumping up the bond market,”

said Jason Wong, a strategist at Bank of New Zealand in

Wellington. “Currencies are sort of in the middle of all that,

wondering what the hell’s going on.”

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars

struggled to make much headway in early trade, with the Aussie

pinned just below $0.74 and the New Zealand dollar

around $0.7126.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1% to 94.308.

Later on Monday no fewer than six Fed officials are

speaking, with the most attention likely to be on Vice Chair

Richard Clarida who is talking on Fed and ECB policy.

Goldman Sachs, which recently pulled forward its Fed hike

expectations from the third quarter of 2023 to July 2022,

believes the earlier hike could support the greenback.

“We have reduced the degree of dollar depreciation in our

forecasts, especially vs the euro,” Goldman analysts said,

though they expect the dollar to weaken in 2023 and beyond.

Elsewhere, data showed Chinese exports were unexpectedly

strong and imports unexpectedly soft in another indicator of

underwhelming demand, especially as China tightens movement

restrictions to keep a lid on COVID-19.

The Communist Party begins a meeting on Monday which is

expected to pass a resolution in praise of President Xi Jinping

and lay the groundwork for a third term of his leadership.

Traders are also looking ahead to Chinese producer and

consumer price data due on Wednesday, with annual producer price

growth seen surging to 12% in perhaps a harbinger of further

price pressure to come through global supply chains.

The yuan was steady at 6.3958 per dollar.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0439 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1558 $1.1567 -0.07% -5.40% +1.1570 +1.1554

Dollar/Yen 113.5800 113.3750 +0.22% +10.00% +113.6600 +113.5700

Euro/Yen 131.28 131.16 +0.09% +3.44% +131.4100 +131.0800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9133 0.9121 +0.14% +3.24% +0.9138 +0.9121

Sterling/Dollar 1.3473 1.3488 -0.07% -1.35% +1.3494 +1.3473

Dollar/Canadian 1.2456 1.2460 -0.03% -2.18% +1.2460 +1.2440

Aussie/Dollar 0.7398 0.7401 -0.04% -3.83% +0.7402 +0.7387

NZDollar/Dollar 0.7127 0.7120 +0.07% -0.78% +0.7131 +0.7101

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Comments

