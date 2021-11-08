Dollar firms as U.S. inflation poses next test

Article content
SYDNEY — The dollar made a steady start to
the week in Asia on Monday but stayed below Friday peaks, as
currency traders seek a path between markets’ volatile rate
projections and central bankers vowing a wait-and-see approach
despite surging inflation.
The next big test of faith in the Federal Reserve’s
insistence on patience looms on Wednesday, when U.S. inflation
data is expected to show consumer growth running hot.
In the Asia session, the dollar was bid against the yen and
clawed back some ground lost last week, rising 0.2% to 113.65
yen. The dollar also rose slightly on the euro
to $1.1558, though remained below the 15-month top of
$1.15135 made in the wake of strong U.S. labor data on Friday.
Sterling, which was walloped when the Bank of
England (BoE) surprised traders by holding rates steady last
week, hovered at $1.3478 after falling as far as $1.3425 on
Friday, a five-week low.
The BoE’s surprise triggered a sharp pullback in aggressive
bets on imminent rate hikes in Britain and globally.
“Central banks have distorted a whole lot of markets,
pumping up the equity market and pumping up the bond market,”
said Jason Wong, a strategist at Bank of New Zealand in
Wellington. “Currencies are sort of in the middle of all that,
wondering what the hell’s going on.”
The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars
struggled to make much headway in early trade, with the Aussie
pinned just below $0.74 and the New Zealand dollar
around $0.7126.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1% to 94.308.
Later on Monday no fewer than six Fed officials are
speaking, with the most attention likely to be on Vice Chair
Richard Clarida who is talking on Fed and ECB policy.
Goldman Sachs, which recently pulled forward its Fed hike
expectations from the third quarter of 2023 to July 2022,
believes the earlier hike could support the greenback.
“We have reduced the degree of dollar depreciation in our
forecasts, especially vs the euro,” Goldman analysts said,
though they expect the dollar to weaken in 2023 and beyond.
Elsewhere, data showed Chinese exports were unexpectedly
strong and imports unexpectedly soft in another indicator of
underwhelming demand, especially as China tightens movement
restrictions to keep a lid on COVID-19.
The Communist Party begins a meeting on Monday which is
expected to pass a resolution in praise of President Xi Jinping
and lay the groundwork for a third term of his leadership.
Traders are also looking ahead to Chinese producer and
consumer price data due on Wednesday, with annual producer price
growth seen surging to 12% in perhaps a harbinger of further
price pressure to come through global supply chains.
The yuan was steady at 6.3958 per dollar.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0439 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1558 $1.1567 -0.07% -5.40% +1.1570 +1.1554
Dollar/Yen 113.5800 113.3750 +0.22% +10.00% +113.6600 +113.5700
Euro/Yen 131.28 131.16 +0.09% +3.44% +131.4100 +131.0800
Dollar/Swiss 0.9133 0.9121 +0.14% +3.24% +0.9138 +0.9121
Sterling/Dollar 1.3473 1.3488 -0.07% -1.35% +1.3494 +1.3473
Dollar/Canadian 1.2456 1.2460 -0.03% -2.18% +1.2460 +1.2440
Aussie/Dollar 0.7398 0.7401 -0.04% -3.83% +0.7402 +0.7387
NZDollar/Dollar 0.7127 0.7120 +0.07% -0.78% +0.7131 +0.7101
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
