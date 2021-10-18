Dollar firms as inflation, rate hike expectations push up bond yields

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Oct 18, 2021  •  16 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

NEW YORK — The dollar gained slightly on

the day on Monday as Treasury yields rose on expectations the

Federal Reserve will need to hike interest rates sooner than

previously expected to quell rising price pressures.

Market participants expect the U.S. central bank will need

to act as inflation looks to be stubbornly persistent and

unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Global increases in inflation are also increasing

expectations that rate hikes will need to be global, as New

Zealand faced its highest price pressures in a decade and after

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sent a fresh signal that

the central bank was gearing up to raise interest rates as

inflation risks mount.

“Global bond markets are finally waking up to the risks that

inflation isn’t as transitory as most central banks insist,” Win

Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers

Harriman, said in a report.

The dollar index gained 0.03% against a basket of

currencies to 93.99, after earlier rising to 94.17.

The euro rose 0.03% to $1.1601, after earlier

dropping to $1.1570. It has fallen 5% this year.

Sterling hit a 20-month high against the euro

of 0.8427, before rebounding to 0.8451.

The kiwi hit a one-month high of $0.7105 against

the greenback, before retracing to $0.7071.

Analysts at Bank of America noted on Monday that

commodity-linked currencies, including the Norwegian krone and

the Canadian and Australian dollars, had been the best

performers since the summer as energy prices rise, while the

euro and the yen had been the worst.

The yen was close to a new three-year low, with the

dollar last up 0.06% at 114.28 yen, close to Friday’s 114.46

level that was last hit in October 2018.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:53AM (1353 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 93.9900 93.9750 +0.03% 4.455% +94.1740 +93.9210

Euro/Dollar $1.1601 $1.1599 +0.03% -5.04% +$1.1614 +$1.1572

Dollar/Yen 114.2750 114.2000 +0.06% +10.63% +114.4450 +114.0300

Euro/Yen 132.57 132.52 +0.04% +4.45% +132.6800 +132.1600

Dollar/Swiss 0.9243 0.9231 +0.15% +4.49% +0.9273 +0.9228

Sterling/Dollar $1.3725 $1.3745 -0.15% +0.46% +$1.3764 +$1.3717

Dollar/Canadian 1.2372 1.2359 +0.12% -2.83% +1.2409 +1.2350

Aussie/Dollar $0.7398 $0.7419 -0.30% -3.84% +$0.7436 +$0.7379

Euro/Swiss 1.0721 1.0706 +0.14% -0.80% +1.0735 +1.0704

Euro/Sterling 0.8451 0.8435 +0.19% -5.44% +0.8456 +0.8425

NZ $0.7071 $0.7072 +0.01% -1.50% +$0.7105 +$0.7040

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.4205 8.4235 +0.01% -1.89% +8.4830 +8.4145

Euro/Norway 9.7730 9.7768 -0.04% -6.63% +9.8192 +9.7433

Dollar/Sweden 8.6573 8.6030 +0.57% +5.62% +8.6682 +8.6073

Euro/Sweden 10.0447 9.9878 +0.57% -0.31% +10.0510 +9.9845

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR