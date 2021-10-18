Dollar firms as inflation, rate hike expectations push up bond yields

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar gained slightly on
the day on Monday as Treasury yields rose on expectations the
Federal Reserve will need to hike interest rates sooner than
previously expected to quell rising price pressures.
Market participants expect the U.S. central bank will need
to act as inflation looks to be stubbornly persistent and
unlikely to fade anytime soon.
Global increases in inflation are also increasing
expectations that rate hikes will need to be global, as New
Zealand faced its highest price pressures in a decade and after
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sent a fresh signal that
the central bank was gearing up to raise interest rates as
inflation risks mount.
“Global bond markets are finally waking up to the risks that
inflation isn’t as transitory as most central banks insist,” Win
Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman, said in a report.
The dollar index gained 0.03% against a basket of
currencies to 93.99, after earlier rising to 94.17.
The euro rose 0.03% to $1.1601, after earlier
dropping to $1.1570. It has fallen 5% this year.
Sterling hit a 20-month high against the euro
of 0.8427, before rebounding to 0.8451.
The kiwi hit a one-month high of $0.7105 against
the greenback, before retracing to $0.7071.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Analysts at Bank of America noted on Monday that
commodity-linked currencies, including the Norwegian krone and
the Canadian and Australian dollars, had been the best
performers since the summer as energy prices rise, while the
euro and the yen had been the worst.
The yen was close to a new three-year low, with the
dollar last up 0.06% at 114.28 yen, close to Friday’s 114.46
level that was last hit in October 2018.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:53AM (1353 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 93.9900 93.9750 +0.03% 4.455% +94.1740 +93.9210
Euro/Dollar $1.1601 $1.1599 +0.03% -5.04% +$1.1614 +$1.1572
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Dollar/Yen 114.2750 114.2000 +0.06% +10.63% +114.4450 +114.0300
Euro/Yen 132.57 132.52 +0.04% +4.45% +132.6800 +132.1600
Dollar/Swiss 0.9243 0.9231 +0.15% +4.49% +0.9273 +0.9228
Sterling/Dollar $1.3725 $1.3745 -0.15% +0.46% +$1.3764 +$1.3717
Dollar/Canadian 1.2372 1.2359 +0.12% -2.83% +1.2409 +1.2350
Aussie/Dollar $0.7398 $0.7419 -0.30% -3.84% +$0.7436 +$0.7379
Euro/Swiss 1.0721 1.0706 +0.14% -0.80% +1.0735 +1.0704
Euro/Sterling 0.8451 0.8435 +0.19% -5.44% +0.8456 +0.8425
NZ $0.7071 $0.7072 +0.01% -1.50% +$0.7105 +$0.7040
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.4205 8.4235 +0.01% -1.89% +8.4830 +8.4145
Euro/Norway 9.7730 9.7768 -0.04% -6.63% +9.8192 +9.7433
Dollar/Sweden 8.6573 8.6030 +0.57% +5.62% +8.6682 +8.6073
Euro/Sweden 10.0447 9.9878 +0.57% -0.31% +10.0510 +9.9845
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.