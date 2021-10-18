Dollar firms as inflation, rate hike expectations push up bond yields

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar gained slightly on

the day on Monday as Treasury yields rose on expectations the

Federal Reserve will need to hike interest rates sooner than

previously expected to quell rising price pressures.

Market participants expect the U.S. central bank will need

to act as inflation looks to be stubbornly persistent and

unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Global increases in inflation are also increasing

expectations that rate hikes will need to be global, as New

Zealand faced its highest price pressures in a decade and after