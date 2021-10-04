Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

Article content
SINGAPORE — The safe-haven dollar found
support just below last week’s peaks on Monday as renewed
concerns about China’s property sector and looming U.S. labor
data put investors in a cautious mood.
The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a
19-month top on the yen last week as markets reckoned U.S.
interest rates could rise ahead of global peers.
The euro dipped back below $1.16 and at $1.1598 is
not far from last week’s trough at $1.1563. The yen
was little changed at 111.065 per dollar. The offshore yuan
fell about 0.3%.
Shares in embattled developer China Evergrande
were halted in Hong Kong, rekindling market nerves about the
possibility of contagion.
Evergrande said it requested a trading halt pending an
announcement about a major transaction, while unit Evergrande
Property Services Group said the announcement constitutes “a
possible general offer for shares of the company.”
Investors are concerned that a collapse at Evergrande could
hurt an already fragile Chinese economy and drag on global
growth. The U.S. dollar index edged up 0.08% to 94.029.
“(There’s) a bit of nervousness,” said Moh Siong Sim,
currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore, even if most traders
still think Evergrande’s systemic risk can be contained.
“It’s part of the wall of worry,” he said, which the market
could eventually “climb” if the COVID backdrop improves, growth
stabilizes and inflation concerns subside, but which for now is
keeping investor sentiment fairly dour.
Besides Evergrande, a Friday CNBC report which said U.S.
Trade Representative Katherine Tai will announce on Monday that
China is not complying with U.S.-China trade rules also provided
support to the dollar, especially against the yuan.
Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.
In the week ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia meets on
Tuesday and is expected to keep policy steady. Across the
Tasman, a 25 basis point hike from the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand on Wednesday is priced in.
The Australian dollar was about flat at $0.72685
and the New Zealand dollar was little changed at
$0.6941.
On Friday, U.S. labor data is expected to show continued
improvement in the job market, with a forecast for 460,000 jobs
to have been added in September – enough to keep the Federal
Reserve on course to begin tapering before year’s end.
“The question is whether there is a number that alters the
Fed’s view on tapering its bond purchases in November, and what
a really weak or hot number means amid the backdrop of rising
stagflation fears,” said Pepperstone’s head of research, Chris
Weston.
“If U.S. Treasuries find further buyers this week into
Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls, the dollar may go on sale this
week.”
Elsewhere economists polled by Reuters expect the cash rate
on hold in Australia until at least 2024, as the RBA has been
insisting it will be.
Swaps markets show a 97% probability of a rate hike in New
Zealand on Wednesday and a 96% chance of another one in
November.
Sterling, meanwhile, despite Friday gains, is still nursing
losses from a sharp drawdown last week when traders shrugged off
hawkish central bank rhetoric to focus on a sour outlook and the
risk of both higher rates and inflation.
The pound was about flat from last week at $1.3540.
“Investors are judging the UK by its whole suite of
fundamentals factors and movements in sterling suggest that many
are not liking what they are seeing,” said Rabobank strategist
Jane Foley, as the currency erases early 2021 gains.
“The UK no longer has an advantage on the vaccine
front…and, while PM (Boris) Johnson likes to view Brexit as
‘done’, many businesses and commentators are only just starting
to evaluate its impact.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0559 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1598 $1.1594 +0.03% -5.07% +1.1614 +1.1588
Dollar/Yen 111.0600 111.0300 +0.00% +7.50% +111.1100 +110.9300
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9305 0.9307 +0.01% +5.21% +0.9311 +0.9293
Sterling/Dollar 1.3539 1.3543 -0.02% -0.89% +1.3577 +1.3534
Dollar/Canadian 1.2627 1.2643 -0.14% -0.86% +1.2654 +1.2614
Aussie/Dollar 0.7269 0.7268 -0.01% -5.53% +0.7283 +0.7250
NZ 0.6941 0.6943 -0.04% -3.36% +0.6952 +0.6927
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Additional reporting by Kevin
Buckland.
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
