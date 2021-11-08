Dollar firm as U.S. inflation poses next test

Article content
SYDNEY — The dollar made a steady start to
the week on Monday but was kept below Friday peaks, as currency
traders seek a path between markets’ volatile interest rate
projections and central bankers vowing to keep rates low even as
inflation surges.
Figures due Wednesday are expected to show U.S. consumer
price growth running hot at 5.8% year-on-year, the next big test
of faith in the Federal Reserve’s insistence it will be patient
with interest rate hikes.
In early Asia trade, the dollar was marginally higher
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
against the yen and crept from a one-week low to
113.49 yen.
After briefly touching a 15-month top of $1.15135 on the
euro in the wake of strong U.S. labor data on Friday,
the greenback steadied at $1.1566 per euro.
Sterling, which was walloped when the Bank of
England surprised traders by holding rates steady last week,
fell to a five-week low of $1.3425 on Friday, before bouncing to
hold at $1.3487 on Monday.
The Bank of England’s surprise triggered a sharp reversal
late last week in what had become quite aggressive bets on
imminent rate hikes in Britain and globally, while stocks have
meandered higher through the maelstrom in bond markets.
“Central banks have distorted a whole lot of markets,
pumping up the equity market and pumping up the bond market,”
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
said Jason Wong, a strategist at Bank of New Zealand in
Wellington.
“Currencies are sort of in the middle of all that, wondering
what the hell’s going on,” he said, with the market seemingly in
a holding pattern but with risks building up, especially in
China where a slowing economy brings global implications.
The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars
struggled to make much headway in early trade, with the Aussie
pinned just below $0.74 and the New Zealand dollar
around $0.7108.
“AUD/USD risks remain skewed to the downside this week in
our view,” said Kim Mundy, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, especially if U.S. inflation data is strong or if
Australian employment data on Thursday is particularly weak.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“A dip towards $0.7300 is possible,” she said.
Elsewhere, weekend data showed Chinese exports unexpectedly
strong, but imports unexpectedly soft in another indicator of
underwhelming demand, especially as China tightens movement
restrictions to keep a lid on COVID-19.
The Communist Party begins a meeting on Monday which is
expected to pass a resolution in praise of President Xi Jinping
and lay the groundwork for a third term of his leadership.
Traders are also looking ahead to Chinese producer and
consumer price data due on Wednesday, with annual producer price
growth seen surging to 12% in perhaps a harbinger of further
price pressure to come through global supply chains.
The Chinese yuan was marginally weaker in early trade
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
at 6.3951 per dollar. The U.S. dollar index was flat at 94.225,
putting it roughly in the top half of a range it has traded for
a little more than a month.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0013 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1566 $1.1567 +0.00% -5.34% +1.1570 +1.1555
Dollar/Yen 113.5400 113.3750 +0.00% +9.76% +113.5600 +0.0000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9122 0.9121 +0.00% +3.09% +0.9123 +0.9121
Sterling/Dollar 1.3488 1.3488 +0.00% -1.27% +1.3491 +1.3482
Dollar/Canadian 1.2455 1.2460 -0.06% -2.21% +1.2456 +1.2440
Aussie/Dollar 0.7392 0.7401 -0.12% -3.91% +0.7402 +0.7392
NZ 0.7105 0.7120 -0.20% -1.04% +0.7115 +0.7101
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.