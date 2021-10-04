Dollar firm as China Evergrande nerves resurface

rekindling market nerves about the possibility of global

were halted in Hong Kong without any immediate reason,

interest rates could rise ahead of global peers.

19-month top on the yen last week as markets reckoned U.S.

The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a

China’s property sector and looming U.S. labor data put

below last week’s peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about

SINGAPORE — The dollar found support just

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

contagion – or at least distress in China’s property sector.

The euro dipped back below $1.16 and at $1.1595 is

not far from last week’s trough at $1.1563. The yen

edged higher to 110.99 per dollar. Sterling, the Aussie and kiwi

all eased a fraction and the offshore yuan fell 0.3%.

Investors are concerned that a collapse at Evergrande could

hurt an already fragile Chinese economy and drag on global

growth. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1% to 94.049. The

Australian dollar was down 0.2% to $0.7257 and the kiwi

was off 0.1% at $0.6932.

“(There’s) a bit of nervousness,” said Moh Siong Sim,

currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore, even if most traders

still think Evergrande’s systemic risk can be contained.

“It’s part of the wall of worry,” he said, which the market