Dollar firm ahead of payrolls; kiwi shrugs off rate hike

SINGAPORE — The dollar inched higher in
choppy trade on Wednesday amid heightened nerves about the
global growth outlook and as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for
a clue on the timing of Federal Reserve policy tightening.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its official cash
rate for the first time in seven years, but the well-telegraphed
hike was expected and the New Zealand dollar barely budged.
The kiwi was last 0.3% weaker at $0.6931 and the
greenback posted similar gains elsewhere.
The euro was pinned below $1.16 and last bought
$1.1590, scarcely higher than the 14-month low of $1.1563 it
struck last week. The yen eased to a one-week low of
111.64 per dollar and was within range of the 18-month trough of
112.08 that it visited last Thursday.
The Australian dollar weakened 0.3% to $0.7267.
The greenback has won support as investors brace for the
Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases this year and
lay the ground for an exit from pandemic-era interest rate
settings well before central banks in Europe and Japan.
“Interest rate differentials are starting to have more of an
influence on currencies than they have for quite some time,”
said Kim Mundy, analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Sydney, as an era of suppressed super-low rates starts to end.
“Now that the Fed is starting to look to taper and look to
the exit, we think we might see a lift in market pricing for
rate hikes which will help to support the USD,” she added.
Fed funds futures markets are priced for rate hikes
to begin around November 2022, but anticipate rates topping out
at just over 1% through most of 2025 even though Fed members
project rates reaching 1.75% in 2024.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday is seen as crucial
to informing the Fed’s tone and timing, especially should the
figures wildly impress or disappoint. Private payrolls figures,
a sometimes unreliable guide, are due around 1215 GMT.
A large miss on market expectations for around 428,000 jobs
to have been added in September could dampen expectations for
Friday’s broader figure, which is forecast at 473,000.
DOLLAR IN CHARGE
Elsewhere, commodity-linked currencies drew support from oil
prices, which have surged to three-year highs. The Canadian
dollar sits near a one-month peak and is close to
testing its 200-day moving average. Against the euro, the
Canadian dollar hit a 19-month high overnight.
Sterling has recovered some of last week’s sharp
selloff against the dollar but lost momentum through the Asia
session and it steadied at $1.3616 and held just below Tuesday’s
three-week peak on the euro.
In New Zealand a 25 basis point rate hike and familiar
hawkish tone from the central bank turned out to be a non-event
for traders and did little to shift the currency or expectations
for further hikes in November and February.
“We’re on a path towards a series of rate hikes and the
market is well priced for that,” said Jason Wong, senior market
strategist at BNZ in Wellington. For the kiwi, that means “the
U.S. dollar is in charge,” he said.
“That’s about the Fed, really, but globally what we’re
seeing in China and the energy crunch we’re seeing in Europe all
feeds into the mix and all makes markets nervous which adds to
support for the dollar.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0220 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1591 $1.1597 -0.06% -5.14% +1.1600 +1.1588
Dollar/Yen 111.6050 111.4200 +0.12% +8.00% +111.6400 +111.5000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9288 0.9283 +0.07% +5.00% +0.9291 +0.9286
Sterling/Dollar 1.3620 1.3622 -0.02% -0.32% +1.3631 +1.3613
Dollar/Canadian 1.2591 1.2581 +0.09% -1.11% +1.2601 +1.2579
Aussie/Dollar 0.7270 0.7291 -0.28% -5.49% +0.7293 +0.7265
NZ 0.6935 0.6957 -0.32% -3.43% +0.6979 +0.6931
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast & Simon
Cameron-Moore)
