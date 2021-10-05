Dollar firm ahead of payrolls; kiwi awaits RBNZ decision

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar hovered close to its
highs for the year in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors’
focus turned to U.S. jobs data and to a likely rate hike in New
Zealand.
The euro is pinned near a 14-month low of $1.1563
it struck last week and last bought $1.1599, having slipped 0.2%
overnight. The safe-haven yen also dropped overnight,
falling about 0.5% reflecting a positive mood in equity markets.
The yen began the Asia session at around 111.50 per dollar.
The greenback has won support from investors lately as they
brace for the Federal Reserve to begin to taper asset purchases
this year and lay the groundwork for rate hikes before peers,
while the euro – in particular – has languished.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday is seen as crucial
to informing the Fed’s tone and timing, especially should the
figures wildly impress or disappoint. Private payrolls figures,
a sometimes unreliable guide, are due around 1215 GMT.
A large miss on market expectations for around 428,000 jobs
to have been added in September could dampen expectations for
Friday’s broader figure, said Commonwealth Bank of Australia
analyst Carol Kong.
“We maintain our view that a solid improvement in Friday’s
payrolls will prompt the (Fed) to announce a taper in November,”
she said.
Elsewhere, commodity-linked currencies drew support from oil
prices, which have surged to three-year highs. The Canadian
dollar sits near a one-month peak and is close to
testing its 200-day moving average. Against the euro, the
Canadian dollar hit a 19-month high.
The Australian dollar was also supported, but was
held back from gains by worries about fragile growth in China –
a top market for Australian commodity exports. The Aussie was
last steady at $0.7289 and the kiwi was becalmed at $0.6960.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces policy
settings at 0100 GMT and is all but certain to deliver the rate
hike that it delayed in August amid a COVID-19 outbreak in
Auckland.
Swaps markets have priced a 97% chance of a 25 basis point
hike and a roughly 90% chance of another one in November, but
analysts said the currency could be sensitive to the
central bank’s tone.
“We expect a hike and so do markets, so a pause would be a
shock,” said analyst at ANZ Bank.
“Presuming they do hike, that will put extra carry on the
table, which should in theory be positive. But near term
enthusiasm may end up being dampened by the RBNZ’s tone,
especially if they are dovish, as we expect.”
Overnight, sterling recovered a little more of its
sharp selloff against the dollar and it steadied at $1.3628 in
early Asia trade. It touched a three-week high of 85.00 pence
against a broadly weaker euro overnight.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2329 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1595 $1.1597 -0.02% -5.10% +1.1600 +1.1595
Dollar/Yen 111.4900 111.4200 +0.08% +7.96% +111.5100 +111.5100
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9284 0.9283 +0.00% +4.92% +0.9284 +0.0000
Sterling/Dollar 1.3625 1.3622 +0.05% -0.25% +1.3629 +1.3626
Dollar/Canadian 1.2585 1.2581 +0.04% -1.16% +1.2586 +1.2579
Aussie/Dollar 0.7288 0.7291 -0.04% -5.26% +0.7293 +0.7288
NZ 0.6956 0.6957 +0.00% -3.12% +0.6964 +0.6957
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
