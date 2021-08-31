Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than three-weeks against a
basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors looked to U.S. jobs figures later this week for insight into
the possible path of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy.
The greenback has struggled since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s said at the Jackson Hole
conference on Friday that tapering could begin this year, but the central bank was in no hurry to raise
interest rates.
“If the payrolls number disappoints, then eurodollar has another excuse to trade higher again because
Article content
that is going to bring out all the doves again saying the Fed is not going to taper in September,” said Erik
Bregar, director and head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.
The dollar briefly pared some of its decline on the session after the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller
composite index of 20 metropolitan areas showed U.S. single-family home prices rose in June from the prior
year at the fastest pace on record.
Choppiness for the greenback ensued as a weaker-than-expected Chicago PMI for August saw the dollar trim
its decline, only to once again resume a downward move after the Conference Board’s reading for consumer
confidence fell short of expectations, weighed down by rising COVID-19 cases and higher inflation.
Article content
Investors will look to a round of U.S. data later this week to gauge the strength of the labor market,
culminating with payrolls numbers due Friday, in an effort to determine when the Fed may begin tightening
its policy.
“All these releases are having minor influences, but if you are looking for a big move, maybe wait until
Friday,” said Bregar.
Analysts said trade on Tuesday may also be influenced by month-end stock portfolio rebalancing, which
could lead to flows into the Canadian dollar, sterling and the Swiss franc and out
of the greenback.
The dollar index fell 0.065%, with the euro up 0.12% to $1.1809.
The dollar hit a low of 92.395 on the day, its lowest level since Aug. 6 but is still up more than 0.6%
for the month.
Article content
Data earlier in the day showed euro zone inflation surged to a 10-year-high this month, with consumer
prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro up by 3%.
Sterling strengthened to a two-week high of $1.3807, and was last trading at $1.3753, down 0.04% on the
day.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.04% versus the greenback at 109.96 per dollar.
In crytocurrencies, bitcoin last rose 0.49% to $47,235.84 while ethereum last rose
4.95% to $3,386.14. Ether rose to as much as $3,475, its highest level since May 18. The cryptocurrency is
up more than 30% for August, on pace for its biggest monthly percentage gain since April.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:33PM (1833 GMT)
Article content
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.6330 92.7060 -0.07% 2.947% +92.7510 +92.3950
Euro/Dollar $1.1809 $1.1797 +0.10% -3.35% +$1.1845 +$1.1796
Dollar/Yen 109.9650 109.9200 +0.04% +6.42% +110.0750 +109.5900
Euro/Yen 129.86 129.65 +0.16% +2.32% +130.1700 +129.6000
Dollar/Swiss 0.9151 0.9172 -0.22% +3.45% +0.9173 +0.9115
Sterling/Dollar $1.3755 $1.3757 -0.01% +0.68% +$1.3807 +$1.3743
Dollar/Canadian 1.2606 1.2608 -0.01% -1.01% +1.2653 +1.2570
Aussie/Dollar $0.7315 $0.7295 +0.28% -4.90% +$0.7341 +$0.7288
Euro/Swiss 1.0807 1.0817 -0.09% +0.00% +1.0832 +1.0783
Euro/Sterling 0.8583 0.8572 +0.13% -3.96% +0.8599 +0.8567
NZ $0.7052 $0.6999 +0.76% -1.80% +$0.7068 +$0.6997
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.6890 8.6700 +0.25% +1.22% +8.7100 +8.6290
Euro/Norway 10.2625 10.2330 +0.29% -1.95% +10.2853 +10.2060
Dollar/Sweden 8.6247 8.6251 +0.13% +5.23% +8.6433 +8.5804
Euro/Sweden 10.1852 10.1721 +0.13% +1.08% +10.2000 +10.1580
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alexander Smith)
