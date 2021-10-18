Dollar edges lower after weak U.S. factory production data

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar dipped on Monday
after data showed production at U.S. factories fell by the most
in seven months in September, erasing earlier gains on
expectations that the Federal Reserve may be closer to raising
interest rates than previously expected.
U.S. manufacturing output was hurt https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-manufacturing-output-declines-september-2021-10-18
as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor
vehicle output, providing further evidence that supply
constraints were hampering economic growth.
Supply disruptions are adding to concerns about high
inflation and adding to expectations that the U.S. central bank
will need to act to stamp out price increases.
“Prospects for global central banks to be more aggressive to
counter growing inflation fears may put the USD under some
pressure, though the Fed in turn may act sooner than previously
expected, supportive of the dollar,” said Ronald Simpson,
managing director, global currency analysis, at Action
Economics.
The dollar fell 0.02% to 93.95 against a basket of
currencies. It had earlier reached 94.17 as U.S. Treasury
yields increased.
The New Zealand dollar gained after data showed that the
country faced its highest price pressures in a decade.
It was last at $0.7081, after earlier rising to a
one-month high of $0.7105.
Sterling briefly hit a 20-month high against the euro after
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sent a fresh signal that
the central bank was gearing up to raise interest rates as
inflation risks mount.
The euro was last up 0.24% against the British pound
at 0.8455, after earlier falling as low as 0.8427.
The euro rose 0.11% to $1.1610, after earlier
dropping to $1.1570. It has fallen 5% this year.
Analysts at Bank of America noted on Monday that
commodity-linked currencies, including the Norwegian krone and
the Canadian and Australian dollars, had been the best
performers since the summer as energy prices rise, while the
euro and the yen had been the worst.
The yen was close to a new three-year low, with the
dollar last up 0.01% at 114.27 yen, close to Friday’s 114.46
level that was last hit in October 2018.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:14PM (1914 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 93.9540 93.9750 -0.02% 4.415% +94.1740 +93.8660
Euro/Dollar $1.1610 $1.1599 +0.11% -4.97% +$1.1622 +$1.1572
Dollar/Yen 114.2700 114.2000 +0.01% +10.57% +114.4450 +114.0300
Euro/Yen 132.66 132.52 +0.11% +4.52% +132.7800 +132.1600
Dollar/Swiss 0.9232 0.9231 +0.02% +4.36% +0.9273 +0.9224
Sterling/Dollar $1.3727 $1.3745 -0.12% +0.48% +$1.3764 +$1.3710
Dollar/Canadian 1.2379 1.2359 +0.15% -2.80% +1.2409 +1.2350
Aussie/Dollar $0.7414 $0.7419 -0.03% -3.59% +$0.7436 +$0.7379
Euro/Swiss 1.0717 1.0706 +0.10% -0.83% +1.0735 +1.0704
Euro/Sterling 0.8455 0.8435 +0.24% -5.39% +0.8463 +0.8425
NZ $0.7081 $0.7072 +0.12% -1.40% +$0.7105 +$0.7040
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.4270 8.4235 +0.00% -1.90% +8.4830 +8.4145
Euro/Norway 9.7846 9.7768 +0.08% -6.52% +9.8192 +9.7433
Dollar/Sweden 8.6654 8.6030 +0.73% +5.72% +8.6710 +8.6073
Euro/Sweden 10.0610 9.9878 +0.73% -0.14% +10.0666 +9.9845
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London
Editing by Paul Simao)
