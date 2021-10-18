Home Business Dollar edges lower after weak U.S. factory production data

NEW YORK — The dollar dipped on Monday

after data showed production at U.S. factories fell by the most

in seven months in September, erasing earlier gains on

expectations that the Federal Reserve may be closer to raising

interest rates than previously expected.

U.S. manufacturing output was hurt https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-manufacturing-output-declines-september-2021-10-18

as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor

vehicle output, providing further evidence that supply

constraints were hampering economic growth.

Supply disruptions are adding to concerns about high

inflation and adding to expectations that the U.S. central bank

will need to act to stamp out price increases.

“Prospects for global central banks to be more aggressive to

counter growing inflation fears may put the USD under some

pressure, though the Fed in turn may act sooner than previously

expected, supportive of the dollar,” said Ronald Simpson,

managing director, global currency analysis, at Action

Economics.

The dollar fell 0.02% to 93.95 against a basket of

currencies. It had earlier reached 94.17 as U.S. Treasury

yields increased.

The New Zealand dollar gained after data showed that the

country faced its highest price pressures in a decade.

It was last at $0.7081, after earlier rising to a

one-month high of $0.7105.

Sterling briefly hit a 20-month high against the euro after

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sent a fresh signal that

the central bank was gearing up to raise interest rates as

inflation risks mount.

The euro was last up 0.24% against the British pound

at 0.8455, after earlier falling as low as 0.8427.

The euro rose 0.11% to $1.1610, after earlier

dropping to $1.1570. It has fallen 5% this year.

Analysts at Bank of America noted on Monday that

commodity-linked currencies, including the Norwegian krone and

the Canadian and Australian dollars, had been the best

performers since the summer as energy prices rise, while the

euro and the yen had been the worst.

The yen was close to a new three-year low, with the

dollar last up 0.01% at 114.27 yen, close to Friday’s 114.46

level that was last hit in October 2018.

Currency bid prices at 3:14PM (1914 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 93.9540 93.9750 -0.02% 4.415% +94.1740 +93.8660

Euro/Dollar $1.1610 $1.1599 +0.11% -4.97% +$1.1622 +$1.1572

Dollar/Yen 114.2700 114.2000 +0.01% +10.57% +114.4450 +114.0300

Euro/Yen 132.66 132.52 +0.11% +4.52% +132.7800 +132.1600

Dollar/Swiss 0.9232 0.9231 +0.02% +4.36% +0.9273 +0.9224

Sterling/Dollar $1.3727 $1.3745 -0.12% +0.48% +$1.3764 +$1.3710

Dollar/Canadian 1.2379 1.2359 +0.15% -2.80% +1.2409 +1.2350

Aussie/Dollar $0.7414 $0.7419 -0.03% -3.59% +$0.7436 +$0.7379

Euro/Swiss 1.0717 1.0706 +0.10% -0.83% +1.0735 +1.0704

Euro/Sterling 0.8455 0.8435 +0.24% -5.39% +0.8463 +0.8425

NZ $0.7081 $0.7072 +0.12% -1.40% +$0.7105 +$0.7040

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.4270 8.4235 +0.00% -1.90% +8.4830 +8.4145

Euro/Norway 9.7846 9.7768 +0.08% -6.52% +9.8192 +9.7433

Dollar/Sweden 8.6654 8.6030 +0.73% +5.72% +8.6710 +8.6073

Euro/Sweden 10.0610 9.9878 +0.73% -0.14% +10.0666 +9.9845

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London

Editing by Paul Simao)

