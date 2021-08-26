Dollar Edges Higher; Powell’s Speech Seen “Litmus Test” By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – The dollar edged marginally higher in early European trade Thursday, but remained near a one-week amid healthy risk appetite ahead of the Federal Reserve’s key .

At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded 0.1% higher at 92.930, after falling to 92.801 overnight for the first time since mid-August.

edged 0.1% lower to 1.1761, after touching a one-week high of 1.1775 the previous day, was up 0.1% at 110.05, fell 0.1% to 1.3744, and the risk sensitive dropped 0.3% to 0.7255.

Risk appetite has been boosted this week by the decision of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval to the Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE:) and BioNTech (DE:), with the market assuming that the full approval of other vaccines will follow shortly and thus the peak of the Covid wave is near.

This move prompted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, to say earlier this week that Covid-19 could be under control by early next year.

Adding to the optimism was the news Wednesday that new orders for U.S , excluding transportation equipment, grew by 0.7% in July, a better than expected result.

There’s more important data on tap later Thursday, including the and another reading of the second quarter figure, but the focus remains on Friday’s speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell at a virtual gathering of U.S. central bankers, usually held at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“Powell’s speech is set to be a “litmus test” for risk assets,” said analysts at ING, in a note. “Essentially, it will tell us how sustainable the rebound in risk sentiment is and to what extent it has been driven by expectations of a more cautious tone by Powell tomorrow (i.e. hints that tapering will be delayed) due to the Delta-variant spread.”

Elsewhere, rose 0.6% to 1,170.58 after the raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, meaning South Korea became the first major Asian economy to lift record-low borrowing costs since the start of the pandemic.