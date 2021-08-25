Dollar edges higher as oil slows, U.S. yields rise

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert,

that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a move

and Drug Administration fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine

Risk appetite in global markets improved after the U.S. Food

tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve at this

Treasury yields moved higher and investors awaited clues on the

Wednesday as oil prices slowed after a big two-day advance, U.S.

NEW YORK/LONDON — The dollar edged up on

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

said on Tuesday that the United States could get COVID-19 under

control by early next year.

But the focus has turned to the Jackson Hole symposium and

what Fed Chair Jerome Powell may say about tapering the U.S.

central bank’s bond-buying program when he speaks on Friday.

The markets expect Powell to sound dovish and echo concerns

last week by Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Fed president, who said

he might reconsider the start to tapering due to the Delta

variant of the coronavirus, said Shaun Osborne, chief FX

strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

“The risk is that Powell does not really say anything too

different but by virtue of not backing up Kaplan, comes across

as more hawkish,” Osborne said.

The dollar picked up support as Treasury yields nudged