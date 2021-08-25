Dollar edges higher as oil slows, U.S. yields rise

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Reuters

Herbert Lash and Ritvik Carvalho

NEW YORK/LONDON — The dollar edged up on

Wednesday as oil prices slowed after a big two-day advance, U.S.

Treasury yields moved higher and investors awaited clues on the

tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve at this

week’s Jackson Hole symposium.

Risk appetite in global markets improved after the U.S. Food

and Drug Administration fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine

developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a move

that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert,

said on Tuesday that the United States could get COVID-19 under

control by early next year.

But the focus has turned to the Jackson Hole symposium and

what Fed Chair Jerome Powell may say about tapering the U.S.

central bank’s bond-buying program when he speaks on Friday.

The markets expect Powell to sound dovish and echo concerns

last week by Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Fed president, who said

he might reconsider the start to tapering due to the Delta

variant of the coronavirus, said Shaun Osborne, chief FX

strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

“The risk is that Powell does not really say anything too

different but by virtue of not backing up Kaplan, comes across

as more hawkish,” Osborne said.

The dollar picked up support as Treasury yields nudged

higher, he said. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.4

basis points to yield 1.33%.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency

against a basket of six major trading currencies, rose 0.028% to

92.941.

The euro gained 0.03% at $1.1757, while the yen

rose 0.36% at $110.0200.

The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with

the dollar index hitting a 9-1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday,

on fears over the Delta variant’s economic impact and as the Fed

signaled its tapering of monetary stimulus was likely this

year.

Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard

Odier Group, said there’s been skittishness over growth and

sector rotations, which has boosted the dollar because of its

safe-haven status.

“In the short term, we’re still going to be trading in

ranges, with upside bias,” Gkionakis said.

Dollar underperformance after Jackson Hole could be a buying

opportunity ahead of the release of U.S. data next week,

including the non-farm payrolls report for August, said Valentin

Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

“Potential positive surprises from the NFP in particular

could put QE (quantitative easing) taper back among the main FX

market drivers and support the USD,” Marinov said.

Sterling traded 0.03% lower at $1.3723 after rising

to as high as $1.37475 on Tuesday, its strongest since Nov. 19.

Australia’s dollar dropped 0.09% to $0.7265 after

touching a one-week high of $0.7271 in the previous session.

The dollar gained 0.3% to 1.2624 against the Canadian dollar

as commodity prices, and especially crude oil, have moderated.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose $0.37

at $71.42 a barrel after gaining 9% on Monday and Tuesday from

last week’s close.

The Canadian currency still looks fundamentally undervalued

but the case for a significant rebound after recent volatility

has weakened, Osborne said. The narrowing of U.S.-Canadian

spreads will make it harder for the Canadian dollar to

strengthen materially for now, he said.

“Generally, we expect the U.S. dollar to grind higher in the

next few weeks and months,” he said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:58AM (1558 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.9360 92.9130 +0.03% 3.284% +93.1350 +92.8720

Euro/Dollar $1.1758 $1.1757 +0.01% -3.76% +$1.1760 +$1.1726

Dollar/Yen 110.0200 109.6800 +0.32% +6.49% +110.1000 +109.6650

Euro/Yen 129.35 128.93 +0.33% +1.91% +129.4000 +128.7700

Dollar/Swiss 0.9135 0.9129 +0.07% +3.26% +0.9157 +0.9127

Sterling/Dollar $1.3723 $1.3729 -0.03% +0.46% +$1.3743 +$1.3699

Dollar/Canadian 1.2624 1.2589 +0.28% -0.86% +1.2643 +1.2589

Aussie/Dollar $0.7265 $0.7259 +0.09% -5.56% +$0.7267 +$0.7238

Euro/Swiss 1.0741 1.0731 +0.09% -0.61% +1.0749 +1.0724

Euro/Sterling 0.8565 0.8559 +0.07% -4.16% +0.8569 +0.8552

NZ $0.6962 $0.6954 +0.14% -3.03% +$0.6966 +$0.6930

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.8190 8.8335 +0.28% +3.16% +8.8610 +8.8200

Euro/Norway 10.3700 10.3697 +0.00% -0.93% +10.4060 +10.3509

Dollar/Sweden 8.6966 8.6940 +0.14% +6.10% +8.7215 +8.6849

Euro/Sweden 10.2273 10.2135 +0.14% +1.50% +10.2365 +10.1996

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Additional reporting by Kevin

Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Jan Harvey, Bernadette Baum and

Barbara Lewis)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR