Dollar edges higher as oil slows, U.S. yields rise

NEW YORK/LONDON — The dollar edged up on
Wednesday as oil prices slowed after a big two-day advance, U.S.
Treasury yields moved higher and investors awaited clues on the
tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve at this
week’s Jackson Hole symposium.
Risk appetite in global markets improved after the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine
developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a move
that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert,
said on Tuesday that the United States could get COVID-19 under
control by early next year.
But the focus has turned to the Jackson Hole symposium and
what Fed Chair Jerome Powell may say about tapering the U.S.
central bank’s bond-buying program when he speaks on Friday.
The markets expect Powell to sound dovish and echo concerns
last week by Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Fed president, who said
he might reconsider the start to tapering due to the Delta
variant of the coronavirus, said Shaun Osborne, chief FX
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
“The risk is that Powell does not really say anything too
different but by virtue of not backing up Kaplan, comes across
as more hawkish,” Osborne said.
The dollar picked up support as Treasury yields nudged
higher, he said. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.4
basis points to yield 1.33%.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major trading currencies, rose 0.028% to
92.941.
The euro gained 0.03% at $1.1757, while the yen
rose 0.36% at $110.0200.
The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with
the dollar index hitting a 9-1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday,
on fears over the Delta variant’s economic impact and as the Fed
signaled its tapering of monetary stimulus was likely this
year.
Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard
Odier Group, said there’s been skittishness over growth and
sector rotations, which has boosted the dollar because of its
safe-haven status.
“In the short term, we’re still going to be trading in
ranges, with upside bias,” Gkionakis said.
Dollar underperformance after Jackson Hole could be a buying
opportunity ahead of the release of U.S. data next week,
including the non-farm payrolls report for August, said Valentin
Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.
“Potential positive surprises from the NFP in particular
could put QE (quantitative easing) taper back among the main FX
market drivers and support the USD,” Marinov said.
Sterling traded 0.03% lower at $1.3723 after rising
to as high as $1.37475 on Tuesday, its strongest since Nov. 19.
Australia’s dollar dropped 0.09% to $0.7265 after
touching a one-week high of $0.7271 in the previous session.
The dollar gained 0.3% to 1.2624 against the Canadian dollar
as commodity prices, and especially crude oil, have moderated.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose $0.37
at $71.42 a barrel after gaining 9% on Monday and Tuesday from
last week’s close.
The Canadian currency still looks fundamentally undervalued
but the case for a significant rebound after recent volatility
has weakened, Osborne said. The narrowing of U.S.-Canadian
spreads will make it harder for the Canadian dollar to
strengthen materially for now, he said.
“Generally, we expect the U.S. dollar to grind higher in the
next few weeks and months,” he said.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:58AM (1558 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.9360 92.9130 +0.03% 3.284% +93.1350 +92.8720
Euro/Dollar $1.1758 $1.1757 +0.01% -3.76% +$1.1760 +$1.1726
Dollar/Yen 110.0200 109.6800 +0.32% +6.49% +110.1000 +109.6650
Euro/Yen 129.35 128.93 +0.33% +1.91% +129.4000 +128.7700
Dollar/Swiss 0.9135 0.9129 +0.07% +3.26% +0.9157 +0.9127
Sterling/Dollar $1.3723 $1.3729 -0.03% +0.46% +$1.3743 +$1.3699
Dollar/Canadian 1.2624 1.2589 +0.28% -0.86% +1.2643 +1.2589
Aussie/Dollar $0.7265 $0.7259 +0.09% -5.56% +$0.7267 +$0.7238
Euro/Swiss 1.0741 1.0731 +0.09% -0.61% +1.0749 +1.0724
Euro/Sterling 0.8565 0.8559 +0.07% -4.16% +0.8569 +0.8552
NZ $0.6962 $0.6954 +0.14% -3.03% +$0.6966 +$0.6930
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.8190 8.8335 +0.28% +3.16% +8.8610 +8.8200
Euro/Norway 10.3700 10.3697 +0.00% -0.93% +10.4060 +10.3509
Dollar/Sweden 8.6966 8.6940 +0.14% +6.10% +8.7215 +8.6849
Euro/Sweden 10.2273 10.2135 +0.14% +1.50% +10.2365 +10.1996
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Additional reporting by Kevin
Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Jan Harvey, Bernadette Baum and
Barbara Lewis)
