Dollar drifts as traders cast gaze toward FOMC for taper clues

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar languished near the

middle of its range of the past month versus major peers on

Thursday, as traders looked to next week’s Federal Reserve

policy meeting for indications on how soon the U.S central bank

will start to taper stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six rivals, was at 92.506, little changed from Wednesday.

It reached a two-week high of 92.887 at the start of the

week, only to drop to a one-week low of 92.321 on Tuesday after

a softer-than-expected inflation report. Its low for the month