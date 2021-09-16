Dollar drifts as traders cast gaze toward FOMC for taper clues

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar languished near the

middle of its range of the past month versus major peers on

Thursday, as traders looked to next week’s Federal Reserve

policy meeting for indications on how soon the U.S central bank

will start to taper stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six rivals, was at 92.506, little changed from Wednesday.

It reached a two-week high of 92.887 at the start of the

week, only to drop to a one-week low of 92.321 on Tuesday after

a softer-than-expected inflation report. Its low for the month

was 91.941, hit on Sept. 3, when payrolls data disappointed.

“We’re waiting for the FOMC next week – that remains the key

focus,” said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at Barclays

in Tokyo. “I don’t think the dollar is going to go too far in

either direction (before that).”

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) two-day policy

meeting ending Sept. 22 should provide some clarity on the

outlook for both tapering and eventual interest rate hikes.

Tapering typically lifts the dollar as it suggests the Fed

is one step closer to tighter monetary policy.

It also means the central bank will be buying fewer debt

assets, in effect reducing the amount of dollars in circulation,

which in turn lifts the currency’s value.

The dollar eased 0.1% to 109.24 yen, after sliding

to a six-week low of 109.110 in the previous session.

The euro was mostly flat at $1.18095,

consolidating between the month’s high and low of $1.1909 and

$1.17705.

Kadota said the yen’s strong performance on Wednesday may

have been helped by foreign flows into Japanese stocks, with the

Nikkei reaching a multi-decade high this week, as well

as traders covering of short positions.

NORWAY’S CROWN

Elsewhere, Norway’s crown was little changed at

8.5776 per dollar, edging back toward the more than two-month

high of 8.5598 reached overnight amid a rally in oil prices.

Against the euro, the crown touched its strongest

level since June 25 at 10.1119.

“EURNOK is one of the preferred exposures to play a rising

crude price, and we’re seeing a solid bearish trend here,” Chris

Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne,

wrote in a note to clients.

“If Brent and WTI crude are headed for their respective

double tops then EURNOK is going one way in my view.”

The Australian dollar slipped back toward the

lowest this month as Dalian iron ore prices slumped to a new low

for the year.

The Aussie lost 0.16% to $0.7322, after dipping to $0.73015

on Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 31.

Earlier, data showed the country’s jobless rate unexpectedly

fell to 4.5%, but the statistics bureau said the change

reflected a drop in the participation rate rather than a

strengthening of the labor market.

The New Zealand dollar was almost flat at $0.7110,

giving up an earlier jump of as much as 0.47% after the economy

grew at a much faster pace than expected. The strong gross

domestic product data reinforced the view that the central bank

will start lifting interest rates despite a recent outbreak of

the coronavirus.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0536 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1807 $1.1816 -0.07% -3.36% +1.1820 +1.1807

Dollar/Yen 109.2550 109.3500 -0.09% +5.77% +109.4550 +109.2250

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9203 0.9197 +0.07% +4.02% +0.9204 +0.9195

Sterling/Dollar 1.3834 1.3843 -0.07% +1.26% +1.3852 +1.3834

Dollar/Canadian 1.2637 1.2624 +0.07% -0.79% +1.2640 +1.2618

Aussie/Dollar 0.7320 0.7334 -0.18% -4.83% +0.7345 +0.7321

NZ 0.7110 0.7110 +0.01% -0.99% +0.7140 +0.7109

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR