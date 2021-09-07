Dollar drifting as traders turn to central bankers
Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar hovered near recent
lows on Tuesday as traders braced for a slew of central bank
meetings from Australia to Europe and Canada this week, looking
for any signs that they are making progress towards policy
normalization.
The possibility of a tapering delay in the United States,
after weaker-than-expeced jobs data on Friday, has put extra
focus on policymakers elsewhere and put pressure on the dollar.
First up is Australia, where an announcement is due at 0430
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
GMT. The Australian dollar has paused a recent rally as markets
wait to see whether lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne have
derailed plans to taper bond purchases.
The Aussie last bought $0.7447.
If the central bank pauses its tapering plans, traders are
likely to sell the currency, possibly pushing the Aussie towards
its support level around $0.7420, according to IG Markets
analyst Kyle Rodda. A hawkish central bank would send the
currency higher, he said.
Markets are also awaiting Chinese trade data due around 0300
GMT, expected to be weighed down by a slowdown in growth and
disruption from COVID-related port closures.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates
steady, but to maintain on course for a hike before the end of
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
the year, shaking off a surprise contraction in the Canadian
economy in the second quarter.
The Canadian dollar is hovering near its highest
level in about three weeks and is above its 200-day moving
average at C$1.2525 per dollar.
The main event of the week falls on Thursday when the
European Central Bank meets, with the focus on a potential cut
to the pace of bond purchases, particularly following some
hawkish comments from policymakers last week.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect a slowdown
in ECB bond purchases, especially after data last week showed
inflation surging to a 10-year high. But an overnight rally in
stocks and a dip in the euro suggests traders may not be betting
on such a scenario.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
After touching a one-month high in the wake of disappointing
U.S. labor data on Friday, the euro has been unable
to hold above $1.19 and last bought $1.1881. The pan-European
STOXX 600 index is within a whisker of a record high.
Elsewhere the Japanese yen was firm at 109.76 per
dollar and sterling was steady at $1.3848. The New
Zealand dollar edged 0.3% higher as the country appears
to be containing a coronavirus outbreak and swaps markets are
pricing in nearly 100 basis points of policy tightening by May.
Looming over the market and the central bank meetings this
week is the stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has
flagged asset purchase tapering before year’s end but has said
it depends on labor markets which are suddenly looking wobbly.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Friday’s payrolls figures, which showed 235,000 jobs created
last month against economists’ expectations of 728,000 were
enough to sink chances of a tapering announcement this month,
said NatWest’s head strategist John Briggs in a note – but it
won’t be clear for another month how long the delay may be.
“It does not necessarily derail our current timeline of a
November announcement for December start,” Briggs added said.
“The next payroll report on October 8th now looms very large as
the main event in considering the timing of tapering.”
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin held above $50,0000
at $52,497 and smaller rival ether traded little
changed at $3, 897 after topping $4,000 last week for the first
time since mid-May.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0135 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1872 +0.11% -2.73% +1.1886 +1.1871
Dollar/Yen 109.7600 109.8450 -0.08% +6.26% +109.8450 +109.7550
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9137 0.9151 -0.15% +3.28% +0.9153 +0.9137
Sterling/Dollar 1.3854 1.3840 +0.10% +1.40% +1.3854 +1.3838
Dollar/Canadian 1.2525 1.2534 -0.09% -1.66% +1.2540 +1.2523
Aussie/Dollar 0.7454 0.7440 +0.19% -3.09% +0.7456 +0.7435
NZ 0.7146 0.7134 +0.20% -0.45% +0.7153 +0.7133
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.