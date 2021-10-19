Home Business Dollar dips as bonds stabilize, while sterling, NZ dollar gain

NEW YORK — The dollar dipped on Tuesday

as the rapid rise in U.S. Treasury yields paused and other

currencies, including sterling, were boosted by expectations of

sooner-than-previously expected interest rate hikes.

The greenback reached a one-year high against a basket of

other currencies last week as Treasury yields surged and as

investors bet the Federal Reserve may need to increase rates to

address stubbornly high inflation.

Yields appeared to stabilize on Tuesday, however, which

reduced demand for the greenback.

The dollar’s move lower on Tuesday was also likely

exaggerated by technical factors as investors unloaded long

positions.

“The movement in rates hardly explains extent of the USD

drop,” analysts at Scotiabank said in a report. “Rather, it

seems USD long liquidation has snowballed into a broader clear

out of positioning, triggering a technical reversal in the USD

generally,” they said.

The dollar index against a basket of other currencies

was last down 0.27% on the day at 93.67, after earlier dropping

to 93.50, the lowest since Sept. 28.

The euro gained 0.29% to $1.1644.

Currencies, including sterling and the New Zealand dollar,

are benefiting from rising interest rate increase expectations.

The British pound jumped 0.60% to $1.3810 as money markets

priced in a cumulative 35 basis points in rate hikes by the end

of the year.

New Zealand’s dollar gained 0.95% to $0.7152 after

data on Monday showed the fastest consumer-price inflation in

more than a decade.

Britain and New Zealand have led a rise in short-term bond

yields, with short-dated yields climbing comparatively more than

in the United States.

The Aussie touched a six-week high of $0.7476,

shrugging off dovish minutes from the Reserve Bank of

Australia’s last meeting.

The yuan hit a four-month high as fears about contagion from

property giant China Evergrande’s debt troubles receded and some

of its peers made bond coupon payments. Policymakers said late

last week the situation was controllable.

The offshore yuan strengthened to as much as

6.3788 per dollar, the strongest since June 10.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose as high as

$63,338 for the first time since mid-April, closing in on the

all-time high of $64,895.22.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:30 AM (1330 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 93.6740 93.9360 -0.27% 4.104% +93.9360 +93.5010

Euro/Dollar $1.1644 $1.1611 +0.29% -4.69% +$1.1670 +$1.1609

Dollar/Yen 114.2300 114.3100 -0.07% +10.59% +114.3500 +113.9150

Euro/Yen 132.99 132.71 +0.21% +4.78% +133.1800 +132.6300

Dollar/Swiss 0.9202 0.9239 -0.39% +4.02% +0.9239 +0.9185

Sterling/Dollar $1.3810 $1.3728 +0.60% +1.08% +$1.3833 +$1.3725

Dollar/Canadian 1.2365 1.2377 -0.09% -2.89% +1.2382 +1.2312

Aussie/Dollar $0.7462 $0.7413 +0.64% -3.02% +$0.7476 +$0.7408

Euro/Swiss 1.0713 1.0723 -0.09% -0.87% +1.0734 +1.0711

Euro/Sterling 0.8429 0.8456 -0.32% -5.68% +0.8463 +0.8424

NZ $0.7152 $0.7085 +0.95% -0.40% +$0.7155 +$0.7085

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.3730 8.4230 -0.83% -2.72% +8.4185 +8.3325

Euro/Norway 9.7506 9.7739 -0.24% -6.85% +9.7830 +9.7159

Dollar/Sweden 8.6142 8.6471 -0.27% +5.10% +8.6641 +8.5883

Euro/Sweden 10.0310 10.0581 -0.27% -0.45% +10.0619 +10.0158

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Sujata

Rao in London; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

