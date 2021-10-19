Dollar dips as bonds stabilize, while sterling, NZ dollar gain

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar dipped on Tuesday
as the rapid rise in U.S. Treasury yields paused and other
currencies, including sterling, were boosted by expectations of
sooner-than-previously expected interest rate hikes.
The greenback reached a one-year high against a basket of
other currencies last week as Treasury yields surged and as
investors bet the Federal Reserve may need to increase rates to
address stubbornly high inflation.
Yields appeared to stabilize on Tuesday, however, which
reduced demand for the greenback.
The dollar’s move lower on Tuesday was also likely
exaggerated by technical factors as investors unloaded long
positions.
“The movement in rates hardly explains extent of the USD
drop,” analysts at Scotiabank said in a report. “Rather, it
seems USD long liquidation has snowballed into a broader clear
out of positioning, triggering a technical reversal in the USD
generally,” they said.
The dollar index against a basket of other currencies
was last down 0.27% on the day at 93.67, after earlier dropping
to 93.50, the lowest since Sept. 28.
The euro gained 0.29% to $1.1644.
Currencies, including sterling and the New Zealand dollar,
are benefiting from rising interest rate increase expectations.
The British pound jumped 0.60% to $1.3810 as money markets
priced in a cumulative 35 basis points in rate hikes by the end
of the year.
New Zealand’s dollar gained 0.95% to $0.7152 after
data on Monday showed the fastest consumer-price inflation in
more than a decade.
Britain and New Zealand have led a rise in short-term bond
yields, with short-dated yields climbing comparatively more than
in the United States.
The Aussie touched a six-week high of $0.7476,
shrugging off dovish minutes from the Reserve Bank of
Australia’s last meeting.
The yuan hit a four-month high as fears about contagion from
property giant China Evergrande’s debt troubles receded and some
of its peers made bond coupon payments. Policymakers said late
last week the situation was controllable.
The offshore yuan strengthened to as much as
6.3788 per dollar, the strongest since June 10.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose as high as
$63,338 for the first time since mid-April, closing in on the
all-time high of $64,895.22.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:30 AM (1330 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 93.6740 93.9360 -0.27% 4.104% +93.9360 +93.5010
Euro/Dollar $1.1644 $1.1611 +0.29% -4.69% +$1.1670 +$1.1609
Dollar/Yen 114.2300 114.3100 -0.07% +10.59% +114.3500 +113.9150
Euro/Yen 132.99 132.71 +0.21% +4.78% +133.1800 +132.6300
Dollar/Swiss 0.9202 0.9239 -0.39% +4.02% +0.9239 +0.9185
Sterling/Dollar $1.3810 $1.3728 +0.60% +1.08% +$1.3833 +$1.3725
Dollar/Canadian 1.2365 1.2377 -0.09% -2.89% +1.2382 +1.2312
Aussie/Dollar $0.7462 $0.7413 +0.64% -3.02% +$0.7476 +$0.7408
Euro/Swiss 1.0713 1.0723 -0.09% -0.87% +1.0734 +1.0711
Euro/Sterling 0.8429 0.8456 -0.32% -5.68% +0.8463 +0.8424
NZ $0.7152 $0.7085 +0.95% -0.40% +$0.7155 +$0.7085
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.3730 8.4230 -0.83% -2.72% +8.4185 +8.3325
Euro/Norway 9.7506 9.7739 -0.24% -6.85% +9.7830 +9.7159
Dollar/Sweden 8.6142 8.6471 -0.27% +5.10% +8.6641 +8.5883
Euro/Sweden 10.0310 10.0581 -0.27% -0.45% +10.0619 +10.0158
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Sujata
Rao in London; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
