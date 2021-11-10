Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

By
Matilda Colman
-
2

Author of the article:

Reuters

Julien Ponthus and Sinéad Carew

Publishing date:

Nov 10, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

LONDON/NEW YORK — The dollar index jumped

sharply on Wednesday, with the euro hitting a 16-month low

against the greenback, after U.S. consumer prices surged to

their highest rate since 1990, fueling speculation that the

Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month after gaining

0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the

consumer price index accelerated 6.2%. the U.S. Labor Department

said on Wednesday, while analysts expected on average the rise

to be limited to 5.8%.

While the Fed last week restated its belief that the current

inflation surge would be short-lived, many investors worry that

underestimating price increases could prove to be a costly

policy mistake.

At 1140 EDT (1640 GMT), the dollar index, which

measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up

0.60% at 94.5230 after reaching a high of 94.609, just below its

13 and half-month high of 94.634 reached on Nov. 5.

While the Federal Reserve is already tapering its bond

buying, rising inflation may force it to hike interest rates

sooner than expected said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic

Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut.

But “rate hikes might not be enough to reverse inflation

because the sources of inflation involve supply chain

bottlenecks and fiscal spending, which are two areas that the

Federal Reserve doesn’t control” she said.

“If inflation doesn’t subside, the Federal Reserve may need

to taper at a more substantial rate and hike interest rates,

which could hurt stocks and bonds,” said Davis.

Against Japan’s yen the greenback was last up

0.85% to 113.86 yen after touching a session high of 113.940. On

Tuesday the dollar had hit a month-low against the yen.

Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at

BMO Capital Markets in New York said the “pretty shocking”

inflation data including sharp housing price increases suggest

that high consumer prices are “not likely to prove transitory.”

The euro was last down 0.61% at $1.1523 after

earlier touching $1.15115, its lowest level since July 21, 2020.

Hammered last week after the Bank of England’s surprise

decision to keep rates unchanged, sterling was last

down 0.59% at $1.3482, but still holding above Friday’s more

than one-month low of $1.3425.

The Australian dollar was down 0.24% against the greenback

at $0.7363 after earlier hitting $0.7341, its lowest

level since Oct. 13. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.55%

against the U.S. dollar at $0.7091.

“What do these numbers say? Simply that inflation is going

to be long-lasting and structural inflation has picked up

speed,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan

Capital Securities In New York.

“The bottom line is that this is going to be a real

challenge for the Fed in the coming months and suggests that

inflation has not peaked,” he added.

Data had also shown on Tuesday that U.S. producer prices

increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for

gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high

inflation could persist.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin jumped to an

all-time high of $69,000.00 after the U.S. inflation data and

was last up 2.5% at $68,632.87.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:40AM (1640 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 94.5230 93.9720 +0.60% 5.048% +94.6090 +93.9620

Euro/Dollar $1.1523 $1.1596 -0.61% -5.68% +$1.1595 +$1.1512

Dollar/Yen 113.8600 112.8800 +0.85% +10.18% +113.9400 +112.7800

Euro/Yen 131.21 130.87 +0.26% +3.38% +131.4100 +130.6600

Dollar/Swiss 0.9159 0.9112 +0.53% +3.54% +0.9168 +0.9110

Sterling/Dollar $1.3482 $1.3560 -0.59% -1.33% +$1.3565 +$1.3469

Dollar/Canadian 1.2439 1.2436 +0.03% -2.31% +1.2458 +1.2387

Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7380 -0.24% -4.30% +$0.7393 +$0.7341

Euro/Swiss 1.0553 1.0560 -0.07% -2.35% +1.0571 +1.0547

Euro/Sterling 0.8544 0.8551 -0.08% -4.40% +0.8560 +0.8532

NZ $0.7091 $0.7130 -0.55% -1.27% +$0.7132 +$0.7077

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.5895 8.5025 +0.93% -0.06% +8.6000 +8.5215

Euro/Norway 9.8995 9.8640 +0.36% -5.43% +9.9080 +9.8519

Dollar/Sweden 8.6668 8.5735 +0.54% +5.74% +8.6705 +8.5738

Euro/Sweden 9.9875 9.9334 +0.54% -0.88% +9.9883 +9.9400

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Stephen Culp in New York, Julien

Ponthus and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Kevin Buckland in Tokyo

Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alex Richardson and Alison

Williams and David Gregorio)

