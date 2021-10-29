Dollar climbs as inflation builds case for higher rates

Article content
The dollar index continued to
rebound from prior-day losses on Friday after U.S. government
bond yields rose on news that the Federal Reserve’s preferred
inflation measure showed prices continuing to rise faster than
its 2% target.
The euro, which has a heavy weighting in the dollar index,
plunged 1.05% against the greenback – the most since at least
June.
The euro’s drop helped drive the dollar index up 0.8%
to 94.102 in the afternoon in New York (1820 GMT).
The fall in the euro more than reversed its big gain the day
Article content
before and came as traders tried to sort through inflation
reports and central bank comments to divine the course of
interest rates for different currencies.
The euro also fell against the British pound by 0.4% and the
Swiss franc by 0.7%.
Volatility in the foreign exchange and interest rate markets
has increased throughout the week around central bank actions
and economic data. Next week could bring more of the same around
policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England
and the Reserve Bank of Australia.
“A source of volatility could be this discrepancy between
what the markets are saying and what the central banks are
saying,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at
Bannockburn Global Forex.
Article content
Another reason for the volatility, Chandler and others said,
was month-end portfolio repositioning on the day of the week
when markets tend to be the least liquid.
“It is the end of the month and it is Friday,” said Axel
Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Investments in Palo Alto.
Some of the trades were likely “window-dressing” so that
month-end portfolios would not show so much leverage, he said.
U.S. Treasury yields rose after the government’s index of
core personal consumption expenditures – the Fed’s preferred
inflation measure – climbed at a 4.4% annual rate in September,
continuing a run of inflation at levels not seen in 30
years.
U.S. interest rate markets have been unusually volatile as
traders prepare for the Federal Reserve to raise rates around
Article content
mid-2022.
European data on Friday showed inflation in the 19 countries
sharing the euro rose to 4.1% in October from 3.4% a month
earlier, beating a consensus forecast of 3.7% and creating a
policy dilemma for the European Central Bank.
Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose on Friday as much as 8
basis points to its highest level since May 2019 and Southern
European government bond yields surged.
ECB President Christine Lagarde’s failure during a Thursday
press conference to push back against market expectations of
higher interest rates has brought out bears, with Danske Bank
strategists expecting the euro to fall to $1.10 over the next 12
months.
“Investors are just not buying what the ECB is saying,” said
Marios Hadjikyriacos, a senior investment analyst at brokerage
Article content
XM. Markets are betting that inflation will force the ECB to
pull back on asset purchases sooner than planned.
Elsewhere, the British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3698.
The dollar gained 0.3% against the Japanese yen to
113.92505.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.3% to $0.7521.
In cryptocurrencies, ether rose to a record
$4,460 and was up 3% on the day, while bigger rival bitcoin
gained 3% to $62,330.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:20PM (1820 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 94.1020 93.3620 +0.81% 4.580% +94.3020 +93.3200
Euro/Dollar $1.1560 $1.1683 -1.05% -5.39% +$1.1690 +$1.1535
Article content
Dollar/Yen 113.9250 113.5600 +0.32% +10.26% +114.0950 +113.3950
Euro/Yen 131.69 132.69 -0.75% +3.76% +132.9100 +131.6200
Dollar/Swiss 0.9154 0.9120 +0.41% +3.50% +0.9176 +0.9103
Sterling/Dollar $1.3698 $1.3795 -0.70% +0.27% +$1.3804 +$1.3669
Dollar/Canadian 1.2372 1.2342 +0.24% -2.84% +1.2407 +1.2328
Aussie/Dollar $0.7521 $0.7545 -0.33% -2.24% +$0.7555 +$0.7501
Euro/Swiss 1.0582 1.0652 -0.66% -2.08% +1.0655 +1.0571
Euro/Sterling 0.8437 0.8472 -0.41% -5.59% +0.8473 +0.8434
NZ $0.7163 $0.7205 -0.62% -0.29% +$0.7201 +$0.7137
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.4435 8.3295 +1.46% -1.58% +8.4660 +8.3410
Euro/Norway 9.7608 9.7373 +0.24% -6.75% +9.7951 +9.7285
Dollar/Sweden 8.5907 8.5082 -0.13% +4.81% +8.6036 +8.5073
Euro/Sweden 9.9309 9.9439 -0.13% -1.44% +9.9624 +9.9247
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Saikat Chatterjee in
London. Editing by Angus MacSwan, Raissa Kasolowsky and Kirsten
Donovan)
