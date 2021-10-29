Dollar climbs as inflation builds case for higher rates

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

The dollar index continued to

rebound from prior-day losses on Friday after U.S. government

bond yields rose on news that the Federal Reserve’s preferred

inflation measure showed prices continuing to rise faster than

its 2% target.

The euro, which has a heavy weighting in the dollar index,

plunged 1.05% against the greenback – the most since at least

June.

The euro’s drop helped drive the dollar index up 0.8%

to 94.102 in the afternoon in New York (1820 GMT).

The fall in the euro more than reversed its big gain the day

before and came as traders tried to sort through inflation

reports and central bank comments to divine the course of

interest rates for different currencies.

The euro also fell against the British pound by 0.4% and the

Swiss franc by 0.7%.

Volatility in the foreign exchange and interest rate markets

has increased throughout the week around central bank actions

and economic data. Next week could bring more of the same around

policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England

and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

“A source of volatility could be this discrepancy between

what the markets are saying and what the central banks are

saying,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at

Bannockburn Global Forex.

Another reason for the volatility, Chandler and others said,

was month-end portfolio repositioning on the day of the week

when markets tend to be the least liquid.

“It is the end of the month and it is Friday,” said Axel

Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Investments in Palo Alto.

Some of the trades were likely “window-dressing” so that

month-end portfolios would not show so much leverage, he said.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after the government’s index of

core personal consumption expenditures – the Fed’s preferred

inflation measure – climbed at a 4.4% annual rate in September,

continuing a run of inflation at levels not seen in 30

years.

U.S. interest rate markets have been unusually volatile as

traders prepare for the Federal Reserve to raise rates around

mid-2022.

European data on Friday showed inflation in the 19 countries

sharing the euro rose to 4.1% in October from 3.4% a month

earlier, beating a consensus forecast of 3.7% and creating a

policy dilemma for the European Central Bank.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose on Friday as much as 8

basis points to its highest level since May 2019 and Southern

European government bond yields surged.

ECB President Christine Lagarde’s failure during a Thursday

press conference to push back against market expectations of

higher interest rates has brought out bears, with Danske Bank

strategists expecting the euro to fall to $1.10 over the next 12

months.

“Investors are just not buying what the ECB is saying,” said

Marios Hadjikyriacos, a senior investment analyst at brokerage

XM. Markets are betting that inflation will force the ECB to

pull back on asset purchases sooner than planned.

Elsewhere, the British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3698.

The dollar gained 0.3% against the Japanese yen to

113.92505.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.3% to $0.7521.

In cryptocurrencies, ether rose to a record

$4,460 and was up 3% on the day, while bigger rival bitcoin

gained 3% to $62,330.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:20PM (1820 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 94.1020 93.3620 +0.81% 4.580% +94.3020 +93.3200

Euro/Dollar $1.1560 $1.1683 -1.05% -5.39% +$1.1690 +$1.1535

Dollar/Yen 113.9250 113.5600 +0.32% +10.26% +114.0950 +113.3950

Euro/Yen 131.69 132.69 -0.75% +3.76% +132.9100 +131.6200

Dollar/Swiss 0.9154 0.9120 +0.41% +3.50% +0.9176 +0.9103

Sterling/Dollar $1.3698 $1.3795 -0.70% +0.27% +$1.3804 +$1.3669

Dollar/Canadian 1.2372 1.2342 +0.24% -2.84% +1.2407 +1.2328

Aussie/Dollar $0.7521 $0.7545 -0.33% -2.24% +$0.7555 +$0.7501

Euro/Swiss 1.0582 1.0652 -0.66% -2.08% +1.0655 +1.0571

Euro/Sterling 0.8437 0.8472 -0.41% -5.59% +0.8473 +0.8434

NZ $0.7163 $0.7205 -0.62% -0.29% +$0.7201 +$0.7137

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.4435 8.3295 +1.46% -1.58% +8.4660 +8.3410

Euro/Norway 9.7608 9.7373 +0.24% -6.75% +9.7951 +9.7285

Dollar/Sweden 8.5907 8.5082 -0.13% +4.81% +8.6036 +8.5073

Euro/Sweden 9.9309 9.9439 -0.13% -1.44% +9.9624 +9.9247

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Saikat Chatterjee in

London. Editing by Angus MacSwan, Raissa Kasolowsky and Kirsten

Donovan)

