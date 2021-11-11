Dollar climbs after hot U.S. inflation; euro dips

LONDON/NEW YORK — The dollar rose to

almost 16-month highs against the euro and other currencies on

Thursday, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in 30 years

encouraged bets on interest rate hikes.

Wednesday’s data showed that U.S. consumer prices grew last

month at their fastest annual pace since 1990, fueling

speculation that the Federal Reserve will have to respond by

lifting interest rates faster than expected as traders question

the central bank’s stance that the current spate of high

inflation is transitory.

While the U.S. bond market was closed for the Veterans Day

holiday, the dollar index still looked set for its second

straight day of gains so far touching its highest level since

July 23 2020. It was last up 0.19% at $95.003.

The euro was down 0.07% at $1.1468 after hitting

$1.1454 its lowest since July 21 2020.

“It feels like we’re still trading the repercussions of the

CPI,” said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New

York.

“The path of least resistance in the short term appears to

be dollar higher .. Stronger inflation weakens the transitory

narrative which means the Fed might need to tighten sooner.”

Sterling was down 0.03% at $1.3396 after earlier

hitting $1.33650, its lowest level since Dec. 2020. Data showing

Britain’s economy lagging rivals in the July-September period

did little to help.

The greenback was last up 0.01% against Japan’s yen

and traded a range of 113.81 yen to 114.15 during the

session after the dollar rose sharply against the yen on

Wednesday.

“The hawkish repricing of Fed policy expectations has

reinforced the U.S. dollar’s upward momentum from the previous

week in which it had already benefited from the other G10

central banks pushing back against rate hike expectations

outside of the U.S,” said Lee Hardman, currencies analyst at

MUFG.

Emerging market (EM) currencies had also suffered from the

dollar’s broad rise on Wednesday and earlier in Thursday’s

session but MSCI’s EM currencies index was last

up 0.07%.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped, pulled lower

by the jump in the U.S. dollar. The Aussie 0.28% to

$0.7305 fell half a percent to a one-month low of $0.7287 and

New Zealand’s Kiwi dropped 0.4% to $0.7034.

Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira tumbled to a new record low of

9.975 to the dollar after the U.S. inflation reading

and as expectations grow Turkey will cut rates again soon.

In crypto currencies, bitcoin was up 0.48% at

$65,229.81 after hitting a $69,000 intraday record on Wednesday.

Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1452 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 95.0030 94.8340 +0.19% 5.581% +95.1010 +94.8240

Euro/Dollar $1.1468 $1.1477 -0.07% -6.13% +$1.1488 +$1.1454

Dollar/Yen 113.9150 113.9000 +0.01% +10.24% +114.1550 +113.8100

Euro/Yen 130.64 130.72 -0.06% +2.93% +130.9900 +130.4500

Dollar/Swiss 0.9218 0.9182 +0.40% +4.20% +0.9224 +0.9180

Sterling/Dollar $1.3396 $1.3402 -0.03% -1.93% +$1.3432 +$1.3365

Dollar/Canadian 1.2585 1.2499 +0.69% -1.17% +1.2587 +1.2472

Aussie/Dollar $0.7305 $0.7326 -0.28% -5.03% +$0.7341 +$0.7287

Euro/Swiss 1.0570 1.0538 +0.30% -2.19% +1.0572 +1.0536

Euro/Sterling 0.8560 0.8559 +0.01% -4.22% +0.8574 +0.8543

NZ $0.7034 $0.7058 -0.40% -2.10% +$0.7071 +$0.7013

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.6730 8.6450 +0.70% +1.38% +8.7065 +8.6365

Euro/Norway 9.9464 9.9276 +0.19% -4.97% +9.9765 +9.9101

Dollar/Sweden 8.7059 8.6992 -0.06% +6.22% +8.7338 +8.6868

Euro/Sweden 9.9846 9.9902 -0.06% -0.91% +10.0101 +9.9633

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee in

London, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Mark Potter and Nick

Zieminski)

