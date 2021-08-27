Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO — The dollar paused on Friday as
investors awaited a highly-anticipated speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell later in the day, following small gains the
previous day after fresh calls for early tapering from a few
hawkish Fed policymakers.
A dovish tone from the Fed’s chief could counter worries
about economic damage from the Delta coronavirus variant and
fears about political fallout from a bomb attack in Kabul,
possibly spurring bids in riskier currencies against the dollar.
The dollar index stood at 93.030, bouncing back from
Thursday’s low of 92.807 as the euro traded at $1.1755,
having eased from the previous day’s high of $1.1779.
Sterling ticked down to $1.3695. Against the
safe-haven yen, the dollar eased slightly to 109.98 yen.
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan suggested he
expects the Fed to start raising interest rates next year, a
comment that analysts took as more hawkish than last week when
he appeared nervous about the potential impact of the Delta
variant’s spread on the economic recovery.
Two other regional Fed chiefs — Kansas City Fed President
Esther George and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James
Bullard — also downplayed the impact of the Delta variant in
separate interviews, with Bullard repeating his call for the Fed
to start trimming its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases
soon.
Many investors, however, think Powell will strike a more
dovish tone in his speech at 1400 GMT in the Kansas City Fed’s
central banking conference.
The event, which normally takes place in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, but is being held virtually for the second straight
year due to the pandemic, has been often used by Fed
policymakers in the past to provide guidance on future policy.
“While Chair Powell is likely to … lay the groundwork for
an eventual taper, we expect him to err on the side of caution
and patience this week given that the macroeconomic landscape
has deteriorated since the July policy gathering,” said Candice
Bangsund, portfolio manager at Fiera Capital in Montreal,
Canada.
The rough consensus in the market is that Powell will likely
announce tapering in the fourth quarter, giving a clear signal
at one meeting before the actual announcement.
“For Powell, there is no merit in specifying the exact
timing for tapering at today’s speech. If he doesn’t drop a
clear hint, that will be mildly positive for stocks,” said
Kyosuke Suzuki, president of financial algotech company at Ryobi
Systems.
Risk-sensitive currencies are likely to gain while the yen
is likely to weaken in that case, he added.
The dollar was supported also by caution after a suicide
bomb attack in Kabul airport, which killed 13 U.S. troops, 28
Taliban members and scores of civilians.
Islamic State, an enemy of both the Taliban and the West,
claimed responsibility.
The attack was carried out as U.S. forces raced to complete
their withdrawal from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline set by
President Joe Biden.
“There are worries events in Afghanistan could erode public
approval of Biden Administration. Potential geopolitical
instability created by U.S. withdrawal would be another source
of anxiety,” said Toshiya Nakamura, chief manager of forex at
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fetched $0.7243,
little changed after data showing Australian retail sales
plunged in July due to the spread of the Delta variant.
The New Zealand dollar dipped slightly after Prime Minister
Jacinda Ardern announced the lockdown in Auckland, the country’s
biggest city, is likely to remain in place for further two
weeks.
The kiwi last stood down 0.1% at $0.6939.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped to $46,743
while ether also eased to $3,084.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0357 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1759 $1.1751 +0.06% -3.76% +1.1759 +1.1742
Dollar/Yen 109.9850 110.0400 -0.05% +6.49% +110.0800 +109.9700
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9170 0.9180 -0.10% +3.66% +0.9183 +0.9170
Sterling/Dollar 1.3696 1.3703 -0.04% +0.25% +1.3703 +1.3679
Dollar/Canadian 1.2681 1.2685 -0.02% -0.41% +1.2708 +1.2681
Aussie/Dollar 0.7238 0.7238 +0.02% -5.90% +0.7245 +0.7222
NZ 0.6938 0.6948 -0.12% -3.36% +0.6953 +0.6934
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, additional reporting by Tomo
Uetake
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)
