Dollar at one-month trough as traders see global rates rising

SINGAPORE — The dollar slipped on Monday,

as traders weighed the prospect of inflation hastening the pace

of rate hikes outside the United States, with a wary eye on

commodity prices, U.S. growth data and central bank meetings

ahead in Europe, Japan and Canada.

The dip pulled the dollar index to a one-month low

and extends softness after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

said on Friday it not yet time to begin raising interest rates.

The greenback fell about 0.2% against the Australian and New

Zealand dollars and about 0.1% to $1.1659 per euro.

The dollar index edged down as far as 0.2% to 93.483. The yen,

which leapt on Friday, eased slightly to 113.63 per dollar.

Powell’s remarks came as investors have priced in Fed rate

hikes starting in the second half of next year and yet

have begun to trim long dollar positions in anticipation that

other central banks could get moving even sooner.

The Antipodeans, along with sterling, have bounded ahead

this month as traders scrambled to price in higher rates while

inflation runs hot, with markets now eyeing a near 60% chance of

a Bank of England hike next week.

Sterling was up 0.2% at $1.3781, though it and the

Aussie and kiwi are still below highs scaled last week and

analysts have begun to think they are losing momentum.

The Aussie was last at $0.7482 after rising above

$0.75 for the first time since July last week and the kiwi

bought $0.7161 after trading as high as $0.7219 last

week.

“Dollar risks remain skewed to the upside,” said Kim Mundy,

a currency analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in

Sydney.

“(Fed) members are slowly conceding that inflation risks are

skewed to the upside (and) the upshot is that interest rate

markets can continue to price a more aggressive Fed Funds rate

hike cycle which can support the dollar.”

TESTS AHEAD

This week, Australian inflation data due on Wednesday is

likely to set the tone for the next stage in a tussle between

traders and a resolutely dovish central bank.

Soaring housing costs and rising food and fuel prices have

tapering in the frame when Canada’s central bank meets on

Wednesday. Oil hit a fresh three-year high on Monday and the

Canadian dollar rose 0.2% to C$1.2345 per dollar.

In the United States, Thursday’s gross domestic product

figures show an expected slowdown could take some pressure from

the Fed, even while inflation runs quite hot.

Neither the Bank of Japan nor the European Central Bank are

expected to adjust policy when they meet on Thursday, but in

Europe market gauges of projected inflation are increasingly at

odds with the bank’s guidance.

“President (Christine) Lagarde seems likely to push back on

market agitation over an early rate rise,” said Westpac

strategist Sean Callow.

“Supporting her stance, this week’s October Eurozone CPI

data is expected to show inflation comfortably close to target

at 1.9% (year-on-year),” he said.

In the background, traders have an eye on trouble at

indebted developer China Evergrande Group, which

surprised investors by averting default with a last-minute

coupon payment last week.

China’s yuan held just shy of a five-month peak

at 6.3825 per dollar. Cryptocurrencies were steady below the

heights reached last week, with bitcoin up 2% at

$62,000.

The Turkish lira fell to a new record low in the

wake of a surprise rate cut last week and after President Tayyip

Erdogan ordered the expulsion of Western diplomats who had

called for the release of an imprisoned philanthropist.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0524 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1658 $1.1646 +0.11% -4.58% +1.1666 +1.1626

Dollar/Yen 113.6300 113.4900 +0.14% +10.03% +113.8200 +113.5750

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9154 0.9162 -0.10% +3.46% +0.9171 +0.9150

Sterling/Dollar 1.3780 1.3756 +0.18% +0.86% +1.3784 +1.3752

Dollar/Canadian 1.2348 1.2368 -0.19% -3.05% +1.2379 +1.2344

Aussie/Dollar 0.7486 0.7470 +0.22% -2.68% +0.7488 +0.7465

NZ 0.7165 0.7150 +0.24% -0.19% +0.7167 +0.7148

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Comments

