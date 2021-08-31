Dollar at 3-week lows as traders await tapering clues

Article content LONDON — The dollar was trading near three-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors looked to U.S. jobs figures later this week for clues on stimulus taper timing. The greenback has been on the back foot since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday that the U.S. central bank could scale back its bond-buying program this year although he did not give a firm timeline. U.S. payrolls numbers due Friday this week will be closely watched, analysts said.

Article content “Powell made clear on Friday that the Fed believes the ‘substantial further progress’ criteria has been met for inflation but not for employment and hence the jobs data will continue to be key for policy expectations,” analysts at MUFG said in a note. Trade on Tuesday will also likely be driven by month-end flows from businesses for their import and export transactions, traders said. The dollar index slipped a quarter of a percent to 92.456, its lowest level since Aug. 6. The euro gained 0.4% against the broadly weaker dollar, hitting a three-week high of $1.18370. It was little changed after official data showed euro zone inflation surged to a 10-year-high this month, with consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro up by 3%.