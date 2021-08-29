Doki Doki Launches NFT Gachapon Powered by Chainlink VRF By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Doki Doki Launches NFT Gachapon Powered by Chainlink VRF

Doki Doki recently launched the NFT Gachapon, Zodiac Girls.

Doki Doki integrated these NFTs with Chainlink VRF.

This allows provable fair randomness in the NFT Gachpon machines. Doki Doki announced yesterday that they launched the all-new NFT Gachapon machines called Zodiac Girls. These NFTs adopted Chainlink VRF, which improves the fair randomness of the distribution of the NFTs to users. To note, Doki Doki is a marketplace that features Gachapon machines. It makes buying and selling of NFTs, easier and more fun. It allows brands, artists, and projects to manage and arrange custom NFT Gachapon machines. Moreover, in order to acquire these NFTs, players receive Gachapon capsules tha… Continue reading on CoinQuora