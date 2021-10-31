Doja Cat’s Powerpuff Girls Halloween Costume 2021 — See Photos – Hollywood Life

Doja Cat showed up to CarnEvil Halloween Party in Los Angeles this weekend while turning heads in a red blazer and mini skirt and platform heels.

Doja Cat, 26, was one of the many celebs who wore a truly memorable Halloween costume at this year’s CarnEvil Halloween Party event in Los Angeles, CA! The rapper apparently dressed up as a sexy version of Miss Sara Bellum from The Cartoon Network series Powerpuff Girls and her outfit included a red blazer with a plunging neckline, and a red mini skirt with a black belt. She also rocked long, curly red hair, a choker necklace, and chunky black heels with straps.

The beauty added long painted red nails to her look and glorious makeup that stood out, including pink and purple eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and dark red lipstick. Her black bralette peeked through the blazer and she flaunted sexy poses while on the red carpet of the star-studded event.

Halloween isn’t the first time we’ve seen Doja dressed sexy. The talented star is known for often showing up to various events in epic hotter than ever clothing. Earlier this month, she wowed on stage at the Austin City Limits music festival in a multi-patterned crop top that bared her toned abs, and ripped leggings helped show off her toned legs.

When Doja isn’t getting attention for her eye-catching fashion sense, she’s doing so with her incredible music. She recently talked about what inspires her as an artist when she sat down with Missy Elliot for an interview. “Even though I was born in 1995, I’m stuck in 2010, or 2004. I feel like I need to revamp my sound, but I’m also having a lot of fun, so f*** it, who cares?” she explained to Missy for Interview.

“I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on … there’s personal stuff that happens in my life that I don’t talk about in my music,” she continued. “I also kind of don’t care.”