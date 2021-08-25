Doja Cat To Host The 2021 MTV VMAs

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It looks like Doja Cat has landed her first hosting gig at the 2021 VMAs.

On Wednesday, Doja Cat announced on Twitter that not only will she be performing, but she will also be hosting the MTV Video Music Awards taking place at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on September 12th.

Doja Cat tweeted, “I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow Tune in on 9/12 at 8 pm on @MTV.”

I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @MTV pic.twitter.com/R44V9VRUWo — yeeeeeees (@DojaCat) August 25, 2021

Doja is also nominated in five categories for this year’s VMAs, including “Video of the Year” and Artist of the Year.”

As you know, Doja performed at the 2020 VMAs that Keke Palmer hosted. Doja also took home the PUSH Best New Artist award that year.

Also set to perform are Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, and Chloe Bailey, to name a few.

As previously reported, Chloe Bailey is set to release a solo album following her performance.

This will be Chloe’s second time gracing the VMA stage, as last year, she and younger sister Halle performed a crowd-pleasing rendition of their hit single “Ungodly Hour.”

While a few performers are gearing up for their VMA sets, Normani and her community have launched a campaign, asking that the singer be invited to perform.

Roomies, what are your thoughts on this?

