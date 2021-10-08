Doja Cat Takes To Social Media To Express That She Is “Tired” And “Not Happy” With Her Current Workload

Roommates, we all know what it feels like to be burned out and overworked due to our busy and demanding schedules—and Doja Cat apparently can definitely relate. In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Doja Cat expressed her unhappiness at her current workload that is leaving her “tired” and fed up.

Doja Cat posted the following lengthy messages to her Twitter account:

“I’m just tired and I don’t want to do anything. I’m not happy. I’m done saying yes to motherf**kers cuz I can’t even have a week to just chill. I’m never not working. I’m f**king tired. Alex is getting old he’s 68 years old and I can’t even be there for him. I wanna be alone.

It’s not anybody else’s fault but mine anyway I just keep agreeing to s**t I dont wanna do in the future. It’s my own dumb a** fault. And then I’m too tired to put any effort into this s**t cuz I’m so run down from everything else.”

Doja Cat has had a very busy year with singles releases, videos, photo shoots, brand partnerships and she recently did double duty hosting and performing at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, where she was also a winner for Best Collaboration.

She was unclear if she intends to take some time off soon and when a fan suggested she take a well-deserved vacation and skip her upcoming performances, she responded “I have to.”

