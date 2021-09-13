Doja Cat Discusses Nicki Minaj’s Decision Not To Be Featured On ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

Artists do not play about their work, and y’all know Nicki Minaj always strives to put out the best content for her fans. Nicki recently spoke about her decision to pass up the opportunity to join Doja Cat on her new single ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ and explained she didn’t feel like she could add to the song.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Doja explained that while a collab with Nicki is a dream of hers, she totally supports Nicki’s decision to hop on a song that’s “perfect” for her.

“My dream is to have her on something that will be perfect for her that she’s passionate about,” Doja said. “A lot of the time, things are rushed with me. I don’t know how it gets to that point, but I think that sending Nicki the perfect song can happen and I think it will happen. I’m very excited for that, but I absolutely agree with her about having the right song for her.”

Doja went on to say she feels many collaborations are forced and don’t get the attention they should because of it, which is what she did not want to happen on a collab with Nicki.

“That moment will be an extreme turning point in my career that will just make everyone very happy,” she said. I think a lot of collaborations feel forced with some people. Everyone’s collaborating, remixing and blah blah blah, and it gets nowhere, or it does okay. ButI think Nicki is very formidable. Just a fantastic rapper and fantastic performer. She needs better than just okay, so its perfect.”

While Nicki and Doja did not end up on the track together, Doja did shout the queen out at the end of ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’, with a nod to Nicki’s ‘Massive Attack’. As we previously reported, Nicki explained that she wants to be intentional when collaborating with artists and said she asked Doja’s team to send her another possible song to be featured on, which did not happen.

Nevertheless, Doja told PEOPLE she is hopeful to work with Nicki in the future.

